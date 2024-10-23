Moburst Shines with 7 Gold Wins at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

Moburst Wins Muse Awards

For us, it’s not just about winning awards—it’s about the impact we create for our clients through innovation, precision, and data-driven strategies.” — Gilad Bechar, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moburst , the leading mobile-first digital marketing agency, proudly announces it has secured seven prestigious Gold Awards at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards . Competing against over 8,700 global entries, Moburst’s outstanding marketing across multiple categories has earned top honors, highlighting the company’s creativity, strategic expertise, and impact across various industries.The MUSE Creative Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are judged by a panel of 78 global experts from 25 countries.Each entry is evaluated based on its creativity, innovation, and overall impact through a blind judging process. Moburst’s exceptional performance—earning seven Gold Awards—places it among the world’s elite, alongside industry giants such as Netflix, Toyota USA, and Amazon.Moburst’s Award-Winning ProjectsEach of Moburst’s award-winning projects highlights a commitment to creativity, strategic thinking, and meaningful results.SYNLawn’s Digital TransformationMoburst’s partnership with SYNLawn earned three awards, each recognizing specific facets of the site’s design and functionality that align with sustainability and customer experience goals.1) Website - Website Redesign: Awarded for developing a fully reimagined site that offers intuitive product discovery and engaging visuals tailored to various audiences, such as homeowners and commercial clients​.2) Website - Green / Eco-Friendly: Awarded for integrating SYNLawn’s sustainability mission through a design that incorporates engaging educational content on eco-friendly solutions, helping customers make informed decisions​.3) Website - Best User Experience: Recognized for delivering smooth navigation and optimized user flows, ensuring high engagement and reduced bounce rates​.NewDay USA: A Talent-Focused Digital PresenceMoburst’s work on NewDay USA’s career site earned multiple awards, reflecting employer branding and recruitment excellence.1) Website - Best User Experience: Awarded for creating a seamless career platform that connects job seekers with NewDay USA's values and facilitates a smooth path to employment​.2) Website - Employment: Recognized for developing a strategic recruitment hub that reflects the brand’s culture and career growth opportunities to attract high-caliber candidates​.3) Website - Website Redesign: Awarded for building a sleek, modern interface designed to enhance accessibility and drive candidate engagement across devices​.Dialing Up Success with Truecaller’s Influencer Marketing Campaign1) Social Media - Celebrity & Influencer Marketing: Recognized for demonstrating the power of influencer marketing to amplify brand visibility and drive meaningful user engagement. The campaign, built in collaboration with strategic influencers, boosted app downloads and deepened brand connections in key markets​.“These seven Gold Awards are a testament to the creativity, expertise, and passion of the Moburst team,” said Gilad Bechar, Moburst’s CEO. “Winning across such diverse categories against some of the biggest names in the industry underscores our ability to deliver truly transformative digital solutions. For us, it’s not just about winning awards—it’s about the impact we create for our clients through innovation, precision, and data-driven strategies.”About MoburstMoburst is a digital, full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies scale and become category leaders. We love solving our clients’ tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data are the main drivers of success at scale.For more information about our services, visit www.moburst.com or contact us at info@moburst.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.