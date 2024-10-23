ITTV Forum: New Partners Join to Address Hollywood's Global Challenges and Boost Sustainability

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Hollywood navigates a transformative era, the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment are set to lead the conversation on innovation and strategic partnerships in global entertainment. The 6th edition of the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment (TiE) will take place at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 4th. Over two days, 40 international speakers will participate in nine panels discussing key challenges and opportunities in the global entertainment industry during this pivotal time for Hollywood.

"We view ITTV and TiE as a 'State of the Industry'—an opportunity to reflect on the past year in film, television, and the technologies supporting them" said Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and co-founder of the Forum alongside Cristina Scognamillo. "While we were originally founded to strengthen the ties between Italy and the U.S., our focus has quickly expanded to global dialogue. Hollywood has faced strikes, consolidation, mass layoffs, and a talent exodus in favor of international markets in search of new opportunities. Our goal is to foster these discussions and create new business opportunities."

The ITTV Forum, which has maintained its annual presence at the Venice International Film Festival, has become a crucial platform for dialogue between Hollywood and international entertainment industry professionals. This year’s discussions in Los Angeles will center around the strategies Hollywood employs to address the repercussions of strikes and the reduction in content commissions, with several focal points, including emerging advertising models linked to ad-supported streaming platforms. Additionally, the dynamics of content distribution between cinema and television will be explored.

One key topic will be the growing role of sports in entertainment, both in scripted and unscripted formats. The panels will also examine the potential of international co-productions to preserve creative autonomy and promote cultural diversity, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and multinational collaborations. V-Nova Studios will present advanced media innovations that redefine visual storytelling through the V-Nova PresenZ format, offering cinematic-quality experiences with full 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF). ITTV International Forum is pleased to announce a new partnership with Titanus Production, the independent production division led by Maria Grazia Saccà, emerging from the historic Titanus S.p.A., Italy’s first film company founded in 1904 by Gustavo Lombardo.

Returning as an ITTV partner, L.A.-based indie filmmaker Insurgence has launched Insurgence International Television Distribution, bringing its 100+ indie films and 60+ documentaries to the global market.

Furthermore, ITTV renews its commitment to sustainability through its collaboration with Ecoflix, the non-profit streaming platform dedicated to nature conservation. Ecoflix transforms brand video content into support for wildlife and natural resource protection, producing sustainability-oriented media to raise awareness about environmental causes.

Special Initiatives

This year also marks the debut of the podcast Let me call..., hosted by Valentina Martelli, featuring dynamic 15-20 minute conversations with key industry figures. Another addition is D.I.N.E. with Friends, where D.I.N.E. stands for Dinner, Interaction, Networking, and Entertainment, a format designed to encourage networking among industry professionals.

In addition to the panels, ITTV has launched the Showrunner Lab and Showrunner Immersive, two advanced training programs developed in collaboration with Fondazione Sistema Toscana, featuring international tutors from around the globe. There will also be presentations of new projects by Elisabetta De Dominis, Founder of Kepown, Giovanni Lodigiani of GL Sonic Works Production, and Luca Severi, CEO of LSPG Group.

Confirmed Speakers:

Juan ‘JC’ Acosta - Head of The Mediapro Studio U.S. / Canada

Alon Aranya -Founder at Paper Plane Productions

Erik Barmack- Founder of Wild Sheep Content

Adam Berkowitz- President and Founder, Lenore Entertainment Group

Drew Buckley -Group President/ Chief Operating Officer Propagate Group

Kathryn Busby - President, Original Programming at Starz

Libby Bush - Global Head, Media and Entertainment Partnerships, CAA

Gianfranco Cordara - VP Business Transformation, Crunchyroll

Nancy Cotton - EVP Television, Skydance Sports

Dante Di Loreto - Fremantle, North America

Olivier Dumont- President Hasbro Entertainment

David Eilenberg - Head of Content, Roku Media

Chet Fenster - Chief Content Officer, GroupM Motion Entertainment

Joe Franzetta – Head of Sports, ROKU Media

Sean Furst - CEO GPS Production

Maira Garcia -Television Editor, Los Angeles Times

Wayne Garvie - President, International Production, Sony Pictures Television

Lucia Gervino – Head of Production, Post, & Risk Management, A+E Studios

Jill Gillett - CoFounder LMD department, WMES

Georgina Gonzalez – VP Global Scripted Series, Universal International Studio

Michael Gordon -TV Global Scripted Agent CAA

Rob Haiat - Head of Commercial, The Mediapro Studio US / Canada

Samuel Harowitz – Senior Vice President for Content Acquisitions and Partnerships Tubi

Stephen L. Hodge - Ceo OTTera

Vicki Liao -Director Content Acquisition, Roku Channel

Noel Manzano - SVP International Programming & Development at AMC Networks

Gary Marenzi - Former President of International Television Paramount Pictures, former President of the Worldwide Television Group at MGM.

Niccolò Messina – CEO V-Channels/Insvrgence

Ted Miller - CEO and Founder Triangle Management

Matteo Perale- Serial entrepreneur, cofounder of Wiip, former head of strategy at CAA and at Infront Sport & Media

Costa Ronin - actor and producer

Maria Grazia Saccà - CEO Titanus Production; Scott Seidel, Partner Television Division WME

Carlos Sanchez – Executive Vice President and General Manager, FOX Deportes

Carlos Sanchez - Former Senior Vice President, Global Content Sales / A+E Media Group

Scott Seidel- Partner Television Division WME

Ben Samek -CEO Banijay Americas

Julio Sobral - Senior Vice President, Channel Distribution, Blue Ant Media

Jeremy Spiegel - EP Extra!

Sandra Stern – Vice Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group

ITTV and TiE are created and produced by Good Girls Planet Supported by MTLA.

With the contribution of: Insvrgence, V-Nova, V-Nova Studios, and IbiscusMedia.

Partners include: Fremantle, Rai Fiction, Roku, Sky Studios, Titanus Production, GL Sonic Works Production, Kepown, LSPG.

Cultural Partners: Ecoflix, Kinéo Award, Sharjah Animation Conference, USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Extra TV, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, Bubble, KikaPress.

Under the Patronage of APA – Audiovisual Producers Association, Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, Italian Cultural Institute in Los Angeles, ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Toscana Film Commission, Veneto Film Commission.

