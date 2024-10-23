ITTV Forum: New Partners Join to Address Hollywood's Global Challenges and Boost Sustainability
VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Hollywood navigates a transformative era, the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment are set to lead the conversation on innovation and strategic partnerships in global entertainment. The 6th edition of the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment (TiE) will take place at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 4th. Over two days, 40 international speakers will participate in nine panels discussing key challenges and opportunities in the global entertainment industry during this pivotal time for Hollywood.
"We view ITTV and TiE as a 'State of the Industry'—an opportunity to reflect on the past year in film, television, and the technologies supporting them" said Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and co-founder of the Forum alongside Cristina Scognamillo. "While we were originally founded to strengthen the ties between Italy and the U.S., our focus has quickly expanded to global dialogue. Hollywood has faced strikes, consolidation, mass layoffs, and a talent exodus in favor of international markets in search of new opportunities. Our goal is to foster these discussions and create new business opportunities."
The ITTV Forum, which has maintained its annual presence at the Venice International Film Festival, has become a crucial platform for dialogue between Hollywood and international entertainment industry professionals. This year’s discussions in Los Angeles will center around the strategies Hollywood employs to address the repercussions of strikes and the reduction in content commissions, with several focal points, including emerging advertising models linked to ad-supported streaming platforms. Additionally, the dynamics of content distribution between cinema and television will be explored.
One key topic will be the growing role of sports in entertainment, both in scripted and unscripted formats. The panels will also examine the potential of international co-productions to preserve creative autonomy and promote cultural diversity, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and multinational collaborations. V-Nova Studios will present advanced media innovations that redefine visual storytelling through the V-Nova PresenZ format, offering cinematic-quality experiences with full 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF). ITTV International Forum is pleased to announce a new partnership with Titanus Production, the independent production division led by Maria Grazia Saccà, emerging from the historic Titanus S.p.A., Italy’s first film company founded in 1904 by Gustavo Lombardo.
Returning as an ITTV partner, L.A.-based indie filmmaker Insurgence has launched Insurgence International Television Distribution, bringing its 100+ indie films and 60+ documentaries to the global market.
Furthermore, ITTV renews its commitment to sustainability through its collaboration with Ecoflix, the non-profit streaming platform dedicated to nature conservation. Ecoflix transforms brand video content into support for wildlife and natural resource protection, producing sustainability-oriented media to raise awareness about environmental causes.
Special Initiatives
This year also marks the debut of the podcast Let me call..., hosted by Valentina Martelli, featuring dynamic 15-20 minute conversations with key industry figures. Another addition is D.I.N.E. with Friends, where D.I.N.E. stands for Dinner, Interaction, Networking, and Entertainment, a format designed to encourage networking among industry professionals.
In addition to the panels, ITTV has launched the Showrunner Lab and Showrunner Immersive, two advanced training programs developed in collaboration with Fondazione Sistema Toscana, featuring international tutors from around the globe. There will also be presentations of new projects by Elisabetta De Dominis, Founder of Kepown, Giovanni Lodigiani of GL Sonic Works Production, and Luca Severi, CEO of LSPG Group.
Confirmed Speakers:
Juan ‘JC’ Acosta - Head of The Mediapro Studio U.S. / Canada
Alon Aranya -Founder at Paper Plane Productions
Erik Barmack- Founder of Wild Sheep Content
Adam Berkowitz- President and Founder, Lenore Entertainment Group
Drew Buckley -Group President/ Chief Operating Officer Propagate Group
Kathryn Busby - President, Original Programming at Starz
Libby Bush - Global Head, Media and Entertainment Partnerships, CAA
Gianfranco Cordara - VP Business Transformation, Crunchyroll
Nancy Cotton - EVP Television, Skydance Sports
Dante Di Loreto - Fremantle, North America
Olivier Dumont- President Hasbro Entertainment
David Eilenberg - Head of Content, Roku Media
Chet Fenster - Chief Content Officer, GroupM Motion Entertainment
Joe Franzetta – Head of Sports, ROKU Media
Sean Furst - CEO GPS Production
Maira Garcia -Television Editor, Los Angeles Times
Wayne Garvie - President, International Production, Sony Pictures Television
Lucia Gervino – Head of Production, Post, & Risk Management, A+E Studios
Jill Gillett - CoFounder LMD department, WMES
Georgina Gonzalez – VP Global Scripted Series, Universal International Studio
Michael Gordon -TV Global Scripted Agent CAA
Rob Haiat - Head of Commercial, The Mediapro Studio US / Canada
Samuel Harowitz – Senior Vice President for Content Acquisitions and Partnerships Tubi
Stephen L. Hodge - Ceo OTTera
Vicki Liao -Director Content Acquisition, Roku Channel
Noel Manzano - SVP International Programming & Development at AMC Networks
Gary Marenzi - Former President of International Television Paramount Pictures, former President of the Worldwide Television Group at MGM.
Niccolò Messina – CEO V-Channels/Insvrgence
Ted Miller - CEO and Founder Triangle Management
Matteo Perale- Serial entrepreneur, cofounder of Wiip, former head of strategy at CAA and at Infront Sport & Media
Costa Ronin - actor and producer
Maria Grazia Saccà - CEO Titanus Production; Scott Seidel, Partner Television Division WME
Carlos Sanchez – Executive Vice President and General Manager, FOX Deportes
Carlos Sanchez - Former Senior Vice President, Global Content Sales / A+E Media Group
Scott Seidel- Partner Television Division WME
Ben Samek -CEO Banijay Americas
Julio Sobral - Senior Vice President, Channel Distribution, Blue Ant Media
Jeremy Spiegel - EP Extra!
Sandra Stern – Vice Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group
ITTV and TiE are created and produced by Good Girls Planet Supported by MTLA.
With the contribution of: Insvrgence, V-Nova, V-Nova Studios, and IbiscusMedia.
Partners include: Fremantle, Rai Fiction, Roku, Sky Studios, Titanus Production, GL Sonic Works Production, Kepown, LSPG.
Cultural Partners: Ecoflix, Kinéo Award, Sharjah Animation Conference, USC School of Cinematic Arts.
Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Extra TV, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, Bubble, KikaPress.
Under the Patronage of APA – Audiovisual Producers Association, Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, Italian Cultural Institute in Los Angeles, ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Toscana Film Commission, Veneto Film Commission.
