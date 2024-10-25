H2OConnected - Unveils Predictive AI for LeakAlertor Wireless PRO, Revolutionizing Hotel Water Management

LeakAlertor Wireless PRO from H2O Connected, now equipped with Predictive AI.

H2O Connected launches Predictive AI for LeakAlertor Wireless PRO, helping hotels cut water waste, predict maintenance needs, and boost sustainability in Q1/25.

With Predictive AI, we can pinpoint exactly what needs fixing, right before it becomes an issue. The LeakAlertor becomes a powerful pre-emptive solution, delivering water savings and boosting NOI.” — Susan Springsteen

COATESVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2O Connected, LLC, a leader in water management technology , and client partner of Growth Advisors International Network - GAIN, is set to transform guest room water management and conservation with the launch of its LeakAlertor Wireless PRO, now equipped with Predictive AI.This breakthrough system, already recognized as a HFTP HITEC ‘24 E20X winner for its ability to detect, diagnose, and quantify water waste in tank toilets – the largest source of water waste in hotel rooms – will now enable hoteliers to take proactive maintenance measures, cutting costs and preventing issues before they arise.Launching in Q1 2025, the Predictive AI feature will allow hotel management to forecast when and where specific toilet maintenance is required, eliminating the need for expensive, time-consuming property-wide replacements. “Toilet components degrade at varying rates based on factors like water quality and usage,” explains Susan Springsteen, President and Cofounder of H2O Connected. “With Predictive AI, we can pinpoint exactly what needs fixing, right before it becomes an issue. The LeakAlertor becomes not just a monitoring tool but a powerful pre-emptive solution, delivering significant water savings and boosting NOI.”Beyond cost and labor efficiency, the new capability aligns with hotel sustainability goals. The system’s data analysis – based on over 6 million points collected from monitoring the first 1,000 toilets – provides a detailed picture of water savings achieved through timely repairs. With a lifespan exceeding 10 years, the LeakAlertor Wireless PRO promises substantial, quantifiable and efficient water conservation over time.To find out more go to h2oconnected.com or contact directly at ernie.howard@h2oconnected.com.Meet with the H2O Connected team at The Hospitality Show, Oct 28 - 30th in San Antonio, TX.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.