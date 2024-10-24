The Big Homecoming and Wells Fargo Continue Their Mission To Create Ongoing Impact For HBCUs

The Big Homecoming Logo 2 Wells Fargo Logo 2 The Big Homecoming & Wells Fargo donate $100k to HBCU Bands at the Band of The Year

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation’s premier music and culture festival, The Big Homecoming (TBH) alongside founding partner Wells Fargo, will kick off year III of its programming with The Big Homecoming Music & Culture Festival and The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour (TBH365).The Big Homecoming, which launched in 2022, has had enormous and impactful success in its mission of authentically celebrating the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while creating ongoing impact for HBCUs.Founding Partner Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and The Big Homecoming have provided over $200,000 in scholarships and grants to students and HBCUs through the TBH365 Impact Tour.The tour has made stops at Johnson C. Smith University, Florida A&M University, Jarvis Christian University and Clark Atlanta University, Orange Blossom Classic to name a few. Wells Fargo’s team led financial empowerment workshops to financially equip students to build wealth, start businesses and learn more about investing. The tour featured notable names such as Jermaine Dupri, Deion Sanders, Dr. Lamman Rucker, KJ Smith, Yandy Smith, Desi Banks and Reed Shannon to name a few. Students were also given internship opportunities, professional development symposiums and career opportunities.TBH365 Impact tour will start back up in October 2024 kicking off at Johnson C. Smith University with programming including actor and comedians Vena “Pretty Vee” Excel and B. Simone. Throughout the school year, the tour plans to stop at Jackson State University, Florida A&M University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, Texas Southern University and the Bayou Classic to name a few. TBH365 and Wells Fargo will also hold financial empowerment symposiums and webinars featuring actor/comedian DC Young Fly and more.The Big Homecoming Music & Culture festival is slated for May 2025 with the specific date to be announced later this year.“We’re grateful that we’ve been able to continuously fulfill our mission to create ongoing impact for HBCUs,” said Amir Windom, Creator, The Big Homecoming Festival and 365 Impact Tour. “And we’ve been able to create this caliber of impact because of the support our founding partner Wells Fargo continuously has provided. We have students reaching out to us all the time to say Thank You for providing a scholarship or HBCUs reaching out to tell us how impactful a program has been on their students. This makes us gloat because this is what TBH and Wells Fargo strive to do.”“Wells Fargo has continuously been a leader of what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion looks like. Their long record of accomplishment in supporting HBCUs is something we are proud to be a part of and help them continue to do,” said Diallo Washington, Creative Director, The Big Homecoming.“Working with Amir, Diallo, Ravi and The Big Homecoming team continues to be a great experience for Wells Fargo,” said Dewey Norwood, Senior Lead Diversity and Inclusion Consultant and HBCU Strategy Lead for Wells Fargo. “Our leaders have so much practical information to share with HBCU students, which can greatly benefit them today and in their future endeavors. Overall, whether through our Beyond College Webinar Series or the groundbreaking HBCU Legends Collection debit card program , we are focused on providing exemplary support to these institutions.”Since 2012, Wells Fargo has provided more than $40 million directly to HBCUs and to organizations that support them.The 2024-2025 TBH 365 Impact programming will focus on key areas including:● FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT: Increasing students’ financial wellness through a better understanding of budgeting, saving, investing and how to build generational wealth.● EDUCATION: Providing resources, scholarships, internships and job recruitment opportunities for high school and HBCU students.● LEADERSHIP: Curating conversations with global leaders and entrepreneurs to impact students' approach to smart decisions in life, work and play.● HEALTH: Improving wellness through healthy lifestyle choices and a positive mindset.● ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Providing students access to notable business owners to glean advice and tips from those who have launched successful brands.Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were founded in the face of discrimination and have a proud history and legacy of achievement. There are more than 100 HBCUs that serve diverse students and communities in urban, rural, and suburban settings. Each has a focus on creating pathways to opportunity for Black students and fostering academic achievement.About The Big Homecoming + 365 ImpactThe Big Homecoming is the first ongoing impact festival if it’s kind. It offers an authentic HBCU experience through the annual The Big Homecoming Music & Culture Festival where all the HBCUs can bring their homecoming energy and celebrate the culture with one big homecoming celebration if all the HBCUs. It doesn’t stop there.Throughout the school year, The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour visits HBCUs around the country creating ongoing impact for HBCUs through fireside chats, scholarship competitions and apprenticeship programs to name a few. The festival taps into the nostalgia of connection that only HBCU homecomings offer. Through the company’s 365 Impact campaigns, entertainment, philanthropy and the culture will merge in a meaningful way by creating ongoing year around impact for HBCUs. For more information visit www.TheBigHomecoming.com About Wells FargoWells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

