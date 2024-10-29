NHS Agrees a 4 Year Partnership with Autonomo and SV365 to open Queue-Free, 24/7 Shops

NHS & Autonomo bring 24/7 stores to hospitals in England

Autonomo convert existing or new stores inside hospitals into 24/7 stores, with fewer or no retail staff required to help with the NHS staff shortage

The NHS England standards stress that food is medicine. We’re excited by the Autonomo and SV365 partnership, offering a user-friendly approach to provide healthy meals for all ages.” — Timothy Radcliffe, NHS England

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now NHS staff, patients, and visitors can purchase 24/7 with no queues thanks to a groundbreaking four-year partnership between NHS England, Autonomo and SV365 Technologies. This matters because the NHS has a staffing shortage and this frees up staff to perform critical jobs.We do this using AI and computer vision. Autonomo converts existing or new stores inside hospitals into 24/7 stores, with fewer or no retail staff required. The product range is flexible, laid out as a typical retail store or a grab-and-go store including fresh fruits, ready meals, heated foods, chilled and hot drinks.“The NHS England National Standards for Healthcare Food and Drink highlight that food is medicine. It’s our responsibility to provide healthy meals 24/7, ensuring staff and patients have the energy to perform at their best. We are excited with the Autonomo and SV365 partnership, for their user-friendly approach for shoppers of all ages.” Timothy Radcliffe, NHS England Zero Food Manager“Autonomo is honoured to serve doctors, nurses and patients with more affordable food options night and day. Since the first Autonomo powered store opened 2 years ago we have found most shoppers are over 50’s, which suits the older shopper demographic in a hospital. We’re excited to add value to NHS staff in a meaningful way”, James Sutherland, CEO, AutonomoBeyond convenience, these autonomous stores address the growing challenge of hospital staffing by reducing the need for on-site personnel in retail spaces. This allows hospital staff to focus on delivering patient care, driving efficiency across hospital operations. Additionally, the cutting-edge technology behind the stores helps to minimise food waste, making this not only a convenient but also a sustainable solution.This partnership exemplifies the NHS's commitment to innovative solutions that improve the well-being of its workforce and community, whilst also driving operational and environmental sustainability.For further information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our website

