BIG PICTURE RANCH LAUNCHES THE 100 MILLION ACRES PLEDGE TO REGENERATE U.S. FARMLAND BY 2030

Mission Aims to Mobilize Communities, Farmers, and Companies to Achieve Regenerative Farming Goals

This initiative is about empowering people everywhere to participate in regenerating our farmlands, starting with schools, farms, and community groups.” — Filmmaker Rebecca Harrell Tickell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Picture Ranch, the production company co-founded by filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, known for their work in environmental activism and sustainability-focused documentaries including “Kiss The Ground,” and “Common Ground,” announce the launch of the 100 Million Acres Pledge, an ambitious movement to regenerate 100 million acres of U.S. farmland by 2030. To support this mission, Big Picture Ranch is hoping to use this initiative as a driver to inspire farms, companies, consumers, and communities to take action and help transition the nation’s agricultural systems to regenerative practices.

Through a broad coalition of partners, including founding pledge member Maker’s Mark, this initiative serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities across the country. The 100 Million Acres Pledge encourages brands, farmers, and individuals to commit to transitioning 10% of U.S.-sourced acreage into certified regenerative systems by 2030, contributing to healthier soils, more resilient ecosystems, and a sustainable future.

“We are actively working towards our goal of regenerating 100 million acres — about 10 percent of U.S. farmland — and we’re already making significant strides. Our long-term vision is to expand this globally, with the aim of regenerating one billion acres, or 10 percent of all land managed by humans,” said filmmaker Josh Tickell.

“This initiative is about empowering people everywhere to participate in regenerating our farmlands, starting with schools, farms, and community groups,” said filmmaker Rebecca Harrell Tickell. “Together, we can reach the 100 million-acre goal and transform our food systems for the better.”

Initial brand partners of the campaign include: Alec's Ice Cream, Ancient Nutrition, Applegate, Cheddies, Conservation Resources, Lil Bucks, Makers Mark, New Barn Organics, Oatman Farms, Onda, Outerknown, Pacha, Quinn, and Serenity Kids.

The campaign is working with a number of regenerative certifiers, including: Regenefied, Land to Market, Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC), Soil & Climate Initiative (SCI), Demeter Biodynamic Certified, Certified Regenerative by AGW, Real Organic Project, Responsible Wool Standard Certified, and Climate Beneficial.

Big Picture Ranch is actively seeking visionary partners and brands to join the 100 Million Acres campaign. By aligning with this movement, partners have the opportunity to be at the forefront of a transformative effort to heal the planet, promote sustainability, and create a lasting impact on future generations. Together, the campaign aims to drive a nationwide shift towards regenerative practices that not only restore the land but also combat climate change and foster a more resilient agricultural system.

“Maker’s Mark is proud to partner with the 100 Million Acres initiative and help build a future where regenerative farming becomes the standard,” said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker at Maker’s Mark. “This movement aligns with our long-standing commitment to land stewardship, and we hope to inspire other brands to join this revolutionary effort.”

Actor and environmental advocate Ian Somerhalder is closely involved with Big Picture Ranch and this initiative. He serves as an executive producer on some of the company's projects, including Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, as well as future feature projects. These documentaries focus on regenerative agriculture and climate solutions. His involvement aligns with his long-standing environmental efforts and his commitment to promoting sustainable practices through storytelling and media “The 100 Million Acres Pledge is not just about farming—it’s about protecting our planet and securing the future of our food system,” said campaign ambassador Ian Somerhalder.

To learn more about the 100 Million Acres Pledge and how you can get involved, visit 100millionacres.org.

ABOUT BIG PICTURE RANCH:

Nested in the Los Padres National Forest in Ojai, California sits Big Picture Ranch – an organic avocado farm which also operates 24/7 as a soup-to-nuts film studio. Founders Josh and Rebecca Tickell are Sundance Award-Winning documentarians. Big Picture Ranch creates content that changes the global narrative around important environmental issues. Filmmakers Josh & Rebecca Tickell won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival with their first film FUEL, premiered their oil spill documentary THE BIG FIX as an official selection at Cannes, and are launching their first scripted feature film, HEARTLAND.

ABOUT JOSH TICKELL:

Josh Tickell is an environmental activist, acclaimed filmmaker, and bestselling author who regularly appears as an expert on CNN, NBC, and NPR. With his wife and filmmaking partner Rebecca Harrell Tickell, he co-founded Big Picture Ranch, a production company and regenerative farm that focuses on films addressing key environmental issues.

ABOUT REBECCA HARRELL TICKELL:

Rebecca Harrell Tickell is a director, producer, and environmental activist. Her career in film began with what RogerEbert.com said was “one of the best child performances ever captured on film in John D. Hancock’s 1989 Christmas classic, “Prancer,” before going on to helm environmentally conscious documentaries and Big Picture Ranch with her husband, Josh.”

ABOUT MAKER’S MARK:

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark continues to make its bourbon the same way. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series, Maker's Mark Cask Strength and Maker's Mark Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. Today, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com. We make our bourbon carefully. Please enjoy it that way.

