Introducing Embrace - A Podcast to Empower Neurodivergent Learners and their Families

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, LDS Learn. Develop. Succeed. is proud to announce the launch of Embrace: Journeys in Neurodiversity, a podcast series that explores the beauty and power of neurodivergence through the lens of personal experience and expert insight.October is a pivotal month dedicated to raising awareness (National Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, ADHD Awareness Month, Dyslexia Awareness Month, International Dysgraphia Awareness Day and World Mental Health Day), and Embrace is a timely invitation for listeners to explore the journey of neurodiversity.Embrace guides listeners on a compassionate and insightful journey through the life of Mason, a remarkable soul who is navigating the challenges and triumphs of dyslexia and ADHD – brain based differences that affect approximately 20% of the population.Mason's story unfolds from his early years to adulthood, revealing the first signs of his learning differences and how they evolved.Embrace delves deep into the role of a robust and supportive community in fostering growth, resilience, and confidence. Alongside educators, experts, passionate parents, and allies, the podcast highlights the unique gifts and perspectives of neurodivergent learners.Jennifer Smith CEO/Founder of Everything Podcasts says, “We are incredibly honoured to be in partnership with LDS. What this organization does is life-changing for both children and families. We have two young boys with learning differences and we felt lost, then we discovered LDS and it felt like we came home”. As the Executive Producer of Embrace, and also a parent working with LDS, we wanted to share the value of what LDS does with the world.""We're excited to offer Embrace as a space where listeners can shatter the stigmas often associated with learning differences," says Rachel Forbes, Executive Director of LDS and host of Embrace. "Through Mason's journey and inspiring guests, we hope to spark conversations that honour the strengths of neurodivergent individuals while providing practical strategies for building confidence and self-esteem in learning and in life."Embrace offers empowering insights that will resonate with parents, educators, and advocates. From exploring the early signs of learning differences to showcasing educational technology and social-emotional supports, the podcast celebrates each learner's unique potential and encourages communities to provide the care and specialized support necessary for them to find their own success.Tune in to Embrace, and join the conversation that embraces every unique learner for who they are—and who they can become.For more information on Embrace and related resources in the show notes and beyond, visit https://ldsociety.ca/embrace-podcast or contact Sara Jane R. Walker or Rachel Forbes (below).About LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed:LDS is a growing, innovative, research-based educational centre of excellence serving children, youth, and adults with diagnosed or suspected learning differences like dyslexia and other brain-based differences like ADHD and ASD. LDS offers individualized, evidence-based, and technology-embracing programs that provide learner-centred holistic academic and social emotional supports. Our growing programs and services operate throughout BC online, from our Learning Centres in East Vancouver and North Vancouver, at in-school locations, and in our mobile classroom.Media Contacts:Rachel S. ForbesExecutive Director, LDS604.345.9129 mobileED@ldsociety.caSara Jane R. WalkerSenior Manager, Communications, LDS604.762.6354 mobile604.873.8139 officeSarajane@ldsociety.caAbout Everything Podcasts:Everything Podcasts, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.

