Vacaay and Travel South USA Join Forces to Highlight Southern Travel

Strategic Alliance Seeks to Highlight Unique Southern Experiences for a Global Audience

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacaay, the dynamic global travel platform dedicated to enhancing destination awareness, is pleased to announce a new campaign partnership with Travel South USA. This collaboration is designed to transform how travelers from Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada discover the Southern United States, showcasing its rich culture, diverse attractions, and unforgettable experiences.At Vacaay, our mission is to make travel planning easy and enjoyable. Our platform offers a variety of features to enhance the user experience:- Smart List Creation: Travelers can craft personalized, shareable itineraries based on their unique interests.- Direct Bookings: Users can book flights and accommodations directly through the app, thanks to seamless integrations with third-party operators.- Geotargeted Mapping: Our location tracking helps users navigate effortlessly and uncover hidden gems while on the go.“We are pleased to partner with Travel South USA for this campaign,” said Tristan Freedman, Regional Director of North America at Vacaay. “Over the past three years, our collaboration has allowed us to improve our platform and enhance the travel planning experience for people everywhere.”The Travel South campaign brings together partners from across the Southern region, including Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas City, Springfield, MO, Jackson, Coastal Mississippi, Tupelo, and Rhythms of the South. This initiative celebrates the vibrant Southern culture, making it accessible to a broader audience.Liz Bittner, CEO of Travel South USA, emphasized the importance of global outreach: “Our partnership with Vacaay represents a strategic opportunity to enhance our visibility in the global market. Through Vacaay’s platform, we can effectively present the South’s rich cultural experiences and diverse attractions to travelers around the world. By streamlining the booking process, we aim to encourage exploration of the Southern United States while boosting awareness for our regional partners.”For more information about Vacaay and its partnership with Travel South USA, please visit Vacaay.com or reach out to:Tristan FreedmanEmail: tristan@vacaay.comAbout VacaayVacaay is a global travel platform dedicated to providing innovative solutions for hassle-free travel planning and memorable experiences. With a focus on technology and user experience, Vacaay empowers users to explore new destinations and create personalized journeys.About Travel South USATravel South USA is the official regional tourism organization for the Southern United States, dedicated to promoting travel and tourism in the region. With a mission to highlight the South's diverse culture, history, and attractions, Travel South USA enhances the travel experience for visitors from around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.