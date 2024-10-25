Calsense Names Brian Walker as National Sales Manager, Bolsters Leadership Team for Strategic Growth

Calsense Logo

Calsense promotes Brian Walker to National Sales Manager, enhancing leadership for strategic growth and customer success in the smart irrigation industry.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calsense, a leader in smart irrigation solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Walker to National Sales Manager. This key leadership appointment reflects Calsense’s commitment to expanding its customer-focused initiatives and driving long-term growth.In his new role, Brian will oversee national sales operations, guiding the team as they enhance relationships with clients and grow Calsense’s market presence. With a proven track record in sales, business growth, and leadership, Brian brings a unique perspective that will drive the continued success of the sales team and further elevate the customer experience.“Brian’s promotion marks an exciting milestone for Calsense,” said A.J. van de Ven, CEO at Calsense. “His deep expertise in sales and his ability to connect with customers will be critical as we scale our operations and innovate further in the smart irrigation industry. We’re confident his leadership will drive both team success and customer satisfaction.”In addition to his national responsibilities, Brian will continue to manage key accounts in his Southeast territory, ensuring the consistent, high-quality service his customers rely on.“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Calsense,” said Brian Walker “I look forward to leading our talented sales team as we work to elevate our customer relationships and achieve new levels of success together.”Brian’s promotion strengthens Calsense’s strategic approach as the company continues to invest in leadership development and customer-centric innovation.For more information about Calsense, please visit www.calsense.com or contact info@calsense.com

