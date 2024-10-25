Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology Mission Thrombectomy Program Announces Groundbreaking Research Paper

Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology Mission Thrombectomy Program

Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score: An Innovative Tool to Quantify Global Access to Mechanical Thrombectomy and Address Stroke-Related Healthcare Disparities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 25, 2024—The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) proudly announces the forthcoming publication of a significant research paper in the American Heart Association Journal. The research, released today, October 25, 2024, presents the Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score (MTAS), a pivotal advancement in interventional neurology and stroke care with far-reaching global implications.The MTAS research aims to provide a quantitative framework to evaluate access to mechanical thrombectomy (MT) and address critical healthcare infrastructure disparities in high- and middle-income countries. The study highlights common opportunities for improving care and access worldwide despite these countries' varying challenges. It delves into the detailed utilization of the global MTAS as an innovative and comprehensive tool for better understanding the impediments to accessing MT on a global scale. By employing the MTAS, the paper presents a methodical and impartial approach to pinpointing the primary barriers that hinder individuals from accessing MT across high-, low-, and middle-income countries. It emphasizes how the MTAS can serve as a valuable resource for healthcare systems, policymakers, and public health professionals to confront these challenges effectively. Moreover, the research underscores the immense potential of the MTAS in enhancing and streamlining stroke care and MT workflow, as well as broadening MT access, particularly in underserved regions. Additionally, it emphasizes the significance of ongoing refinement and validation of the MTAS to ensure its efficacy in diverse healthcare settings and its potential impact on the global battle against stroke."We are excited to share the findings of this impactful research, which has the potential to shape the future of stroke intervention and care on a global scale," said Thanh Nguyen, MD, President of SVIN. Drs. Dileep Yavagal and Santiago Ortega-Gutierrez, the project leads for the MTAS research, said, "This paper not only addresses disparities in access to mechanical thrombectomy but also highlights the benefits of improving access to life-saving interventions." Dr. Fawaz Almufti, Global Chair for SVIN Mission Thrombectomy Program, "The Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score is a groundbreaking tool that embodies the mission and vision of the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Mission Thrombectomy Program. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize global access to life-saving thrombectomy procedures, particularly in underserved regions. Addressing barriers to care, MTAS aligns with the Mission Thrombectomy Program's vision to improve outcomes for stroke patients worldwide through comprehensive and equitable treatment."The Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score research paper is scheduled for publication in the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Journal on October 25, 2024. SVIN invites press and medical community members to review the paper and actively participate in discussions on the implications of its findings.About SVINThe Society for Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) is dedicated to advancing the field of interventional neurology, improving patient outcomes, and promoting research and education in stroke care. For more information, visit www.SVIN.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.