NAEBA Exhibit at NAR NXT Touts Buyer Agency and Provisional Membership

Consumer advocates bring their message of loyal home buyer representation to the National Association of REALTORS® annual conference in Boston.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents NAEBA ) is excited to announce its participation in NAR NXT, taking place in Boston from November 8-10, 2024. NAEBA will spread its message of loyal home buyer representation while promoting its newly launched Provisional Membership program.NAEBA designed the two-year provisional membership for real estate agents who practice buyer agency within a traditional brokerage. The benefits of provisional membership include:-Referral of leads in areas not covered by a current NAEBA member at a 20% referral fee.-Access to educational programs on the exclusive buyer agent business model.-Attendance at NAEBA's annual in-person conference and other virtual events.-Access to current NAEBA members' contact information.-Mentorship opportunities to transition into your own exclusive buyer agent brokerage.-To encourage participation, NAEBA will waive the $100 provisional membership fee for real estate agents who sign up during the conference. NAEBA's booth is No. 637, located near Realtor.com and Homes.com."As buyer advocates, our mission is to ensure homebuyers receive the undivided loyalty and representation they deserve," said Lora Cusumano, President of NAEBA. "Our provisional membership offers real estate agents a unique opportunity to experience the benefits of exclusive buyer representation while working within their current brokerage model. This program allows agents to explore a higher ethical standard that prioritizes homebuyers' interests 100 percent of the time."The National Association of REALTORSbills its annual conference, NAR NXT, as the largest event for top-tier real estate professionals. The conference features education and networking sessions spanning all aspects of the real estate industry, with distinguished speakers from across the globe and more than 400 exhibitors.ABOUT NAEBA:Members of the nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) believe there is a better way of working in the real estate industry. Unlike traditional agents, NAEBA members voluntarily dedicate their careers to exclusively representing home buyers, providing fiduciary-level duties to protect home-buying consumers.Exclusive buyer agents are 100% loyal to home buyers 100% of the time and work at real estate brokerages that do not represent home sellers. NAEBA members are committed to promoting fair housing, eliminating discrimination, and ensuring equal opportunities for all individuals.NAEBA members do not accept listings, advertise properties for sale, or represent home sellers, avoiding the conflicts of interest that are common in traditional real estate companies, which attempt to represent buyers and sellers in the same transaction.Consumer advocates created NAEBA in 1995 to fill the void homebuyers faced. They started a professional association that would provide home buyers with a higher standard of ethics and representation.

