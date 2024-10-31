CIPIO.ai Partners with FITNESS SF to Drive Unprecedented Marketing Efficiency and Growth Using Generative AI

Harnessing the Power of Generative AI, CIPIO.ai Transforms FITNESS SF’s Marketing Strategy, Driving 86% Lower Cost Per Lead and 2.5x ROAS

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai, a leader in performance marketing solutions powered by Generative AI, announced a significant case study success last week with FITNESS SF, a renowned multi-location gym in San Francisco, at the Fitness Technology Summit. By leveraging CIPIO.ai’s Fitness Marketing 360 Program, powered by its proprietary Generative AI, FITNESS SF achieved remarkable marketing results, including an 86% reduction in cost per lead and a 2.5x return on ad spend (ROAS).

As customer acquisition costs in the fitness industry continue to rise, CIPIO.ai’s Generative AI platform is helping consumer brands, retailers, and marketing agencies to boost growth, social media paid ads, and authentic UGC Content. FITNESS SF successfully utilized CIPIO.ai to optimize creative content, improve campaign targeting, and dramatically reduce ad costs.

Key Results:

86% reduction in cost per lead

61% decrease in cost per new member

2.5x ROAS on new membership campaigns

“CIPIO.ai has been a game-changer for FITNESS SF, especially as we adapted to a smaller marketing team post-COVID,” said Troy Macfarland, FITNESS SF. “We initially partnered with CIPIO.ai to streamline content creation, but their use of Generative AI took our marketing to the next level. CIPIO.ai’s algorithms have dramatically lowered our ad costs while boosting our member signups.”

Stephen Strauss, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of CIPIO.ai, added: "Our mission at CIPIO.ai is to empower consumer brands like FITNESS SF with the power of Generative AI to achieve breakthrough marketing results. Combining AI with creative optimization enables our clients to drive substantial growth while reducing costs. The results we've seen with FITNESS SF underscore how transformational our solutions can be in today’s competitive fitness market."

CIPIO.ai's Fitness Marketing 360 Program combines the power of Generative AI with data-driven insights to constantly test and refine creative content, ensuring ads are optimized for maximum performance. This approach not only helped FITNESS SF lower its customer acquisition costs but also allowed it to streamline its entire ad pipeline—from content creation to execution—using CIPIO.ai's AI-powered tools.

CIPIO.ai enables brands to create high-quality, performance-driven, authentic video ads at scale while constantly optimizing for better results. By automating creative testing, ad targeting, and media spending, CIPIO.ai ensures that brands are competitive and maximize returns on marketing investments.

About CIPIO.ai: CIPIO.ai is a pioneering AI-driven platform that empowers consumer brands, retailers, and marketing agencies with authentic performance marketing video content and paid ads on social media through the power of Generative AI. The platform's Marketing 360 Program delivers authentic video content creation, ad optimization, and data-driven insights, helping businesses cut costs while driving engagement and growth. CIPIO.ai’s patent pending Large Video Model ensures its clients consistently achieve marketing excellence. As a sister company to DXFactor, the industry’s trusted name in the Fitness industry, CIPIO.ai leverages shared expertise and strategic insights across sectors to deliver transformative value. For more information, visit CIPIO.ai.

