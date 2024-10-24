TrueBridge Loans Closes $5.4 Million in Hard Money Loans in Q3, Helping Clients Bridge Financial Gaps

Zachary Nissim True Bridge Loans President True Bridge Loans LLC Logo

Over $5.4 Million Hard Money Loans Funded in the Third Quarter of 2024: TrueBridge Loans Supports Clients with Quick Financial Solutions

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueBridge Loans, a leading Southern California hard money lender, has announced the successful closure of over $5.4 million in loans during the third quarter of 2024. This significant achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing tailored financing solutions that help individuals and businesses navigate various financial challenges.Where traditional lending can be slow and complicated, TrueBridge Loans stepped in to offer a range of loan products, including Bridge Loans, Hard Money Loans , Fix-and-Flip Loans, Private Money Loans, and Second Trust Deeds. These options are designed to cater to clients with diverse needs, providing them with fast access to capital."Q3 has been a remarkable quarter for us, and we’re proud to have helped so many clients secure the financing they need to move forward with their projects and investments," said Zach Nissim, CEO of TrueBridge Loans.​​Zach has over $100 million in private debt transactions, specializing in residential and commercial Bridge loans. He handles daily operations, underwriting, loan origination, and investor relations.The flexibility offered by TrueBridge Loans’ loan products is particularly beneficial for clients facing time-sensitive situations. For example, many borrowers utilize Bridge Loans to secure funding quickly while awaiting the sale of a current property or to seize a lucrative investment opportunity. Similarly, Hard Money Loans are ideal for those who may not qualify for conventional financing but have valuable assets to leverage.TrueBridge Loans' success in the third quarter shows the increasing need for alternative financing in today's market. Many clients are turning to the company for its ability to give fast and efficient funding solutions without the lengthy approval processes typical of traditional banks. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to its principles of helping clients achieve their financial goals.About TrueBridge Loans:TrueBridge Loans is a Southern California-based lender specializing in Bridge Loans, Hard Money Loans, Fix and Flip Loans, Private Money Loans, and Second Trust Deeds. TrueBridge Loans focuses on creative loan solutions designed to assist real estate investors and business owners capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities. Their relationship-based approach prioritizes understanding each client, allowing them to tailor services accordingly. Committed to delivering fast and flexible funding solutions, TrueBridge Loans prides itself on providing white-glove service, meticulously attending to every detail in clients' transactions to ensure their success. For more information on TrueBridge Loans and its lending options, you can contact them at: https://truebridgeloans.com/

