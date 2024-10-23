Image

Anthim (obiltoxaximab) injection, for intravenous use

Anthrasil [Anthrax Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], sterile solution for infusion (CBER)

Biothrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) (CBER)

Ciprofloxacin

Cyfendus (FDA approved 7/20/2023)

Doxycycline and Other Tetracyclines

Levofloxacin

Penicillin G Potassium

Penicillin G Procaine

Penicillin G Sodium

Raxibacumab

Considerations in Pediatrics, Pregnancy, and Lactation

Amoxicillin

Product Development Guidance