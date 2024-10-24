Apps 365 and HR365 Achieve Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance Certification

Apps 365: SharePoint Microsoft Business & HR Apps on MS Teams

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apps 365 is proud to announce that all 12 of its SaaS applications have been awarded the prestigious Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance Certification.This certification marks a major achievement for the company, reflecting its unwavering commitment to security, compliance, and operational excellence within the Microsoft ecosystem. After months of intensive development, testing, and collaboration, Apps 365 has met Microsoft’s highest standards for data protection and privacy.The certification process was no small feat. It involved the entire Apps 365 team—from developers and engineers to security experts—working together tirelessly over six months. Their dedication and persistence have ensured that each app meets the strict security and privacy guidelines set by Microsoft."This certification represents not just a technical accomplishment, but a triumph of teamwork and dedication," said Manoj Kumar, CEO of Apps 365."This highlights our steadfast dedication to ensuring the utmost trust and security for our clients”.What the Microsoft 365 Certification MeansThe Microsoft 365 App Certification ensures that an app complies with the most stringent security and privacy standards. Microsoft Certified apps have undergone rigorous review to guarantee that sensitive data is handled safely, making them reliable for enterprise use.Microsoft’s certification process examines four key areas of security:Application Security: Ensuring that apps request only the necessary permissions and follow best practices for protecting user privacy.Operational Security: Verifying that an app's infrastructure is secure, including vulnerability scanning, malware protection, and event monitoring.Data Handling Security: Ensuring that data in transit and at rest is securely managed, with compliance to regulations such as GDPR.Optional External Compliance: Confirming that apps adhere to international standards like ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2.Certified Apps from Apps 365 & HR365With the certification, all 12 of Apps 365’s solutions have been validated by Microsoft for their security and compliance. These apps span across various business functions, from HR to IT management, and include:● Employee Onboarding 365● Performance Management 365● Recruitment Management 365● Expense Tracker 365● Contract Management 365● Timesheet 365● Time Off Manager 365● Task Management 365● Civic 365Each of these applications has passed Microsoft’s rigorous testing, ensuring they meet global security standards such as GDPR and ISO/IEC 27001. This gives businesses peace of mind, knowing that their operations are protected by the highest levels of data security and compliance.Why Businesses Trust Apps 365 & HR365:● Top-Level Security: Apps 365 offers uncompromising security, backed by advanced encryption, secure data handling, and adherence to global standards like GDPR and ISO/IEC 27001.● Tailored Solutions: Each app can be customised to meet the unique needs of businesses, offering IT and HR solutions built on SharePoint and Office 365.● Full Microsoft Ecosystem Integration: Designed to work seamlessly within the Microsoft 365 environment, Apps 365 products enhance collaboration and productivity.● Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Built to support large organizations, these solutions are both scalable and reliable.● Easy Deployment: With user-friendly integration into Microsoft platforms, businesses can quickly implement and scale their Apps 365 solutions.● Customer-Focused Innovation: Apps 365 continually updates and improves its products, incorporating customer feedback to stay ahead of market trends.About Apps 365 & HR365Apps 365 is a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions that help businesses optimize their operations and improve productivity. With a comprehensive suite of applications now certified by Microsoft 365, Apps 365 offers secure and reliable tools that companies around the world trust for IT, HR, and business management. Through its commitment to security, performance, and client satisfaction, Apps 365 ensures that organizations can operate confidently in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.For more information, visit https://www.apps365.com/apps-365-achieves-certification-of-microsoft-365-security/

