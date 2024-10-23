Mitigation: Build Back Safer, Stronger

HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you are eligible for disaster assistance under the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) you may receive additional FEMA funds within the grant to help you take specific mitigation measures to make your home stronger and more durable.

Why the additional funds? Because mitigation works! Mitigation is an action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to hazards. It is part of FEMA’s commitment to make communities more resilient to disaster.

In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration may increase an approved disaster loan by twenty percent of the verified loss for mitigation improvements.

Homeowners who suffer losses from a presidentially-declared disaster and apply for FEMA assistance will be informed if they qualify for Home Repair Assistance that provides for:

Elevating a water heater or furnace to avoid future flood damage.

Elevating or moving an electrical panel to avoid flood damage.

FEMA believes that incorporating proven techniques which make buildings more resistant to disaster can lessen the cost of restoring the property and shorten the time survivors are out of their homes. If you are interested in learning more about mitigation techniques, you can refer to a FEMA brochure, “Mitigation Ideas: A Resource for Reducing Risk to Natural Hazards, Jan. 2013.” (https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/2020-06/fema-mitigation-ideas_02-13-2013.pdf ) The brochure covers hazards from drought and earthquake to flood and wildfire.

Whatever technique you choose, remember to get the proper permits required in your locality, and to build back safely, up to local codes and professional standards.

