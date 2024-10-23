Manatee County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens in New Location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Manatee County has reopened in a new location to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Center location:

Manatee County

Agricultural Extension Office

1303 17th St. W

Palmetto, FL 34221

Hours: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.