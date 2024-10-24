The Neal Management Group Launches New Cohort in Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program

Healthcare compliance organization aims to support MLS students and laboratory science industry

I aim to continue investing in medical laboratory science students’ education by providing the tools and confidence they need to pass their certification exam and join the undermanned workforce.” — The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Neal Management Group (NMG) LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is excited to announce its second cohort for its Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Certification Program . The program aims to provide students with the necessary knowledge and confidence to successfully pass the MLS certification exam and fill the missing gap of certified medical laboratory scientists in the profession.The MLS Certification Preparatory program is a 10-week review course utilizing the Canvas learning management system to cover the highlights of the content areas for the MLS exam. The review is designed for individuals who are currently a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and possess a Bachelor of Science (BS), Master of Science (MS) or PhD in Science who desire to sit for a certification exam. The program is a set price of $1,999 for the full 10 course program and $399 for one course. The Neal Management Group’s talented and diverse industry thought leaders and professionals provide insight, empower students and lead the hybrid program.Course modules for the program include: Test Taking Strategies, Phlebotomy, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Hemostasis, Clinical Microbiology, Laboratory Operations, Immunology, Immunohematology (Blood Bank), Urinalysis and Other Body Fluids and Public Health Laboratory Testing. Students who register will receive Professional Acknowledgment for Continuing Education (P.A.C.E.) credits through The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.“The second cohort of our Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program serves students with a comprehensive curriculum and diverse industry leaders that enables them to be successful laboratory professionals,” The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney said. “I aim to continue investing in medical laboratory science students’ education by providing the tools and confidence they need to pass their certification exam and join the undermanned workforce.”To register for The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program, please visit https://thenealgroupllc.com/continuing-ed/ . If students, businesses, organizations or corporations are interested in speaking with The Neal Management Group regarding the program please contact questions@thenealgroupllc.com or schedule a call with Dr. Lisa Pinkney at calendly.com/lpinkney-nmg.For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/

