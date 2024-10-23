Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Marshalltown

On Tuesday, November 19, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Marshalltown, Iowa. The proceedings will take place in the Marshalltown Performing Arts Center at Marshalltown High School, 1602 South Second Avenue. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State of Iowa v. Artell Young, case number 23-0480 from Polk County District Court.

Case summary: Were defendant’s rights under the Iowa Constitution violated when federal probation officers conducted a warrantless search of his home? A jury convicted Artell Young, while on federal probation, of drug possession. Young contends the trial judge should have granted his motion to suppress evidence obtained during a warrantless search of his home. Federal authorities declined to prosecute but turned the evidence over to state authorities resulting in the criminal proceedings from which this appeal arises.

Attorney briefs for State of Iowa v. Artell Young are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/23-0480.

A public reception with the supreme court justices sponsored by the Marshall County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.