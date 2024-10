Craft Appoints Technology and Supply Chain Luminaries to Advisory Board

Industry Leaders with Proven Track Records at IBM, Cyber Readiness Institute, Colgate-Palmolive, Coupa, U.S. Government, Dell and UNESCO to Guide Continued Growth and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft , the supply chain resilience company, is proud to announce the launch of its Advisory Board with appointments of senior leaders and industry luminaries with deep technology, procurement, and supply chain experience across key global market sectors. Craft’s advisory board will provide strategic guidance and support to enhance Craft’s supply chain resilience offerings, advance its market position and help drive continued growth and innovation.

Craft’s Advisory Board members include:

Chris Caine : President of the Center for Global Enterprise and former vice president at IBM

: President of the Center for Global Enterprise and former vice president at IBM Karen Evans : Managing director at the Cyber Readiness Institute and former chief information officer at Department of Homeland Security

: Managing director at the Cyber Readiness Institute and former chief information officer at Department of Homeland Security Mike Corbo : Former chief supply chain officer at Colgate-Palmolive, member of the board of directors at WK Kellogg Co

: Former chief supply chain officer at Colgate-Palmolive, member of the board of directors at WK Kellogg Co Roger Goulart : Executive vice president of alliances and business development at Coupa, former vice president of alliances at SuccessFactors, Salesforce and Okta

: Executive vice president of alliances and business development at Coupa, former vice president of alliances at SuccessFactors, Salesforce and Okta Sasha Pailet Koff : Former senior vice president, supply chain data analytics and automation at Dell Technologies and serves as co-chair of the Digital Supply Chain Institute (DSCI). Former vice president, supply chain technology at Johnson & Johnson

: Former senior vice president, supply chain data analytics and automation at Dell Technologies and serves as co-chair of the Digital Supply Chain Institute (DSCI). Former vice president, supply chain technology at Johnson & Johnson Elvire Régnier-Lussier: Former global vice president at Unilever, former chief purchasing officer at L’OCCITANE Group, and serves as ambassador of the UNESCO chair towards a culture of economic peace

“Today marks a significant milestone for Craft -- it underscores our dedication to leadership in supply chain resilience and to our commitment in helping customers address key challenges across a wide spectrum of risk domains including foreign influence, cybersecurity vulnerability, financial stability, ESG, and regulatory compliance,” said Ilya Levtov, CEO of Craft. “The advisory board's extensive leadership and global management experience will serve as a valuable resource as Craft moves into its next phase of growth. We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of industry leaders and look forward to advancing the industry together.”

“Advanced technologies like AI are reshaping supply chain operations. With this comes tremendous opportunity to impact procurement strategies and resilience. Craft is well positioned to lead the future of supplier risk management by providing advanced technologies that deliver the strongest data foundation, risk monitoring, and collaborative workspace to gain greater visibility into supplier risk and optimize value chain strategies across teams,” said Sasha Pailet Koff, newly appointed Craft advisory board member. “With Craft’s insight and emerging solutions, procurement and supply chain teams will have the potential to evolve into strategic partners, enhancing resilience across the entire enterprise. I’m thrilled to work with Craft and my fellow advisory board members to help shape this new era of modern supplier risk management.”

Craft is the intelligent supply chain resilience platform that enables organizations to know your suppliers, protect against disruptions; and optimize supply chain strategies. With Craft organizations can confidently navigate regulatory environments, uphold ethics, and drive business continuity and growth.

For more information about Craft.co and its new Advisory Board, please visit www.craft.co or contact press@craft.co .

About Craft.co

Craft illuminates the path to global supply chain resilience. It empowers businesses to strengthen their supplier networks and supply chains with the industry’s most reliable and comprehensive data fabric and advanced risk mitigation engine. Craft’s user-friendly platform offers 360-degree visibility to explore and evaluate supplier networks, AI-driven insights to detect and mitigate disruptions, and collaborative tools to enhance supply chain strategies. Procurement and supply chain professionals can confidently navigate regulatory environments, adhere to ethical standards, and ensure business continuity. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Craft assists commercial and governmental organizations worldwide in creating more resilient supply chains. For more information about Craft, visit www.craft.co .

