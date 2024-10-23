FERRARI AND SHELL RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP

Maranello (Italy), 23 October 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) is pleased to announce the multi-year renewal of its partnership with Shell, signed today. This agreement, which will take effect on 1 January 2026, encompasses Scuderia Ferrari HP, Ferrari Hypercar, and the Ferrari Challenge Series.

