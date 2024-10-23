Bitget Wallet Integrates ApeChain for Enhanced DApp and Meme Coin Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet is thrilled to announce its integration with the ApeChain mainnet, the native blockchain of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. This collaboration opens exciting opportunities for users to engage with the ApeChain ecosystem, enhancing DApp interactions and meme coin trading experiences.

With the Bitget Wallet browser extension and mobile app, users can effortlessly switch to the ApeChain network without complex manual setups. This simplifies coin additions, enables seamless transfers, and provides straightforward access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for trading. Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to introduce popular meme coin swap functionality and real-time market data for ApeChain, further enriching the trading experience.

Integrating ApeChain lowers the barrier to entry for users eager to explore this vibrant ecosystem and discover trending meme coins. With the ability to quickly tap into market hotspots and seize breakout opportunities, Bitget Wallet becomes an essential tool for savvy traders. Additionally, a dedicated section for ApeChain DApps has been added to the Bitget Wallet's "Discover" tab, allowing users to connect easily with various decentralized applications and access innovative projects within the ecosystem.

In just 12 hours since its launch, ApeChain has recorded over 360,000 transactions, generating 495.17 APE in transaction fees, demonstrating its significant market potential. As the ApeChain ecosystem evolves, Bitget Wallet remains committed to enhancing its platform with more functionalities and services related to ApeChain, ensuring users receive the best possible trading experience.

"With BAYC's launch of ApeChain, we're witnessing a pivotal shift in the crypto landscape," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As the NFT market faces declining interest, meme coins are emerging as the new frontier of crypto trading, much like NFTs did in their prime. This surge in meme coin popularity is attracting new investors and reshaping market sentiment. Bitget Wallet is dedicated to supporting the ApeChain ecosystem by providing seamless access to its DApps and facilitating meme coin trading, ensuring our users remain at the forefront of this dynamic environment."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 500,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a5b7a4d-7b1b-4398-92c6-2a323c11ff16

