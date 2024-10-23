Unallocated Antlerless Deer Permits Still Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits on September 11 and says it still has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 31-November 3 muzzleloader season and the December 7-15 muzzleloader season.

These permits can be purchased for $10 on Fish and Wildlife’s website or at any local license agent on a first come, first served basis.

Here are the Wildlife Management Units that still had muzzleloader antlerless permits available online and at local license agents statewide as of October 21: A, B, D1, F1, F2, G, J1, K, N, O, and Q.

A person may only hold one antlerless permit at a time. After taking an antlerless deer with their permit, they may purchase an additional unallocated permit if they are still available.