Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park To Host Tennessee Timeline

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will hold a captivating living history event about the state in a Tennessee Timeline on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Park visitors can follow stories of Tennesseans from events such as the Civil War, Prohibition, and more in the free, family-friendly program. The park, which sits in the shadow of the Tennessee State Capitol, is known for its 1,400-foot Pathway of History, and the path will come alive Saturday with costumed interpreters who will inform visitors about the state’s past.

The Tennessee Timeline can be part of a full day of activity in the area of the park, with the adjacent Nashville Farmers’ Market, the Tennessee State Museum, and the Tennessee State Library and Archives as additional attractions. The Southern Festival of Books will be at the park for the weekend, featuring author discussions and booksellers.

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is a monument to Tennessee’s Bicentennial Celebration on June 1, 1996. With just a simple walk in the 20-acre park visitors can experience many facets of the state’s history including a 200-foot granite map of the state, a World War II Memorial, a 95-bell carillon, and the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains.

The park is north of the Capitol between James Robertson Parkway and Jefferson Street between 6th and 7th avenues in downtown Nashville.