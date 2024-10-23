Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,269 in the last 365 days.

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park To Host Tennessee Timeline

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will hold a captivating living history event about the state in a Tennessee Timeline on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Park visitors can follow stories of Tennesseans from events such as the Civil War, Prohibition, and more in the free, family-friendly program. The park, which sits in the shadow of the Tennessee State Capitol, is known for its 1,400-foot Pathway of History, and the path will come alive Saturday with costumed interpreters who will inform visitors about the state’s past.

The Tennessee Timeline can be part of a full day of activity in the area of the park, with the adjacent Nashville Farmers’ Market, the Tennessee State Museum, and the Tennessee State Library and Archives as additional attractions. The Southern Festival of Books will be at the park for the weekend, featuring author discussions and booksellers.

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is a monument to Tennessee’s Bicentennial Celebration on June 1, 1996. With just a simple walk in the 20-acre park visitors can experience many facets of the state’s history including a 200-foot granite map of the state, a World War II Memorial, a 95-bell carillon, and the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains.

The park is north of the Capitol between James Robertson Parkway and Jefferson Street between 6th and 7th avenues in downtown Nashville.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park To Host Tennessee Timeline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more