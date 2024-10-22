Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Southeastern North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored North Carolinians in southeastern North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are distributed to honor people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in southeastern North Carolina are:

District Attorney Jon David

“Jon David has been an asset on North Carolina’s Fentanyl Task Force and with our work to prevent child abuse and prosecute violent crimes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I appreciate his commitment to keeping the people of Baden, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties safe.”

“I am humbled to receive this prestigious award and I accept this honor on behalf of my entire team at the District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Jon David. “Our success in combatting the opioid crisis and in investigating and prosecuting old sexual assault cases depends heavily on our enduring partnership with the Attorney General’s Office. I am grateful to Attorney General Josh Stein and his staff for their sincere commitment of time and resources to southeastern NC.”

Jon David is the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties.

Sheriff Alan Cutler

“Sheriff Cutler and his team in Pender County are attacking the fentanyl crisis and getting dangerous drugs off our street,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They are saving lives and keeping our communities safer.”

“It is truly an honor for my office to receive this award,” said Sheriff Alan Cutler. “I would like to give credit to our personnel and their hard work. I am so proud of them. Thank you.”

Sheriff Alan Cutler leads the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Robert Malloy

“Chief Malloy had a pathbreaking career,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His legacy to the people of this state is evident in both the fondness with which he’s remembered today and through the lives of the other law enforcement officers he mentored.”

Chief Robert Malloy became Laurinburg’s first Black police chief in 1989 and served as chief until 2007. He passed away in February 2024.

Captain Steve Hunt

“We ask our first responders to run toward danger instead of away from it,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Captain Hunt did just that, showing immense bravery when he saved the life of a man who experienced a mental health crisis.”

Steve Hunt is a captain on Engine 13 with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue.

Rep. Ted Davis

“Protecting our kids from harm is job one for us all,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Rep. Davis’ leadership in the General Assembly and partnership with my office helped modernize sex crime laws to protect our kids for years to come.”

“Since coming to Raleigh, I have successfully filed legislation to protect our children from physical and sexual abuse, as well as human trafficking,” said Rep. Ted Davis. “I am very proud to have worked with various law enforcement agencies to address these terrible acts.”

Rep. Ted Davis represents District 20 (New Hanover County) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Shibumi Founders

“There are some people who invent something with such creativity that it must be celebrated,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The founders of Shibumi – Dave Barnes, Scott Barnes, and Alex Slater — made it easier for everyone to have an even better day at the beach.”

“We are honored to receive the Dogwood Award and grateful to North Carolina families for their continued support,” said Dane Barnes, Scott Barnes, and Alex Slater. “Shibumi is committed to helping families have safe and enjoyable beach experiences across the state and beyond.”

Dane Barnes, Scott Barnes, and Alex Slater co-founded Shibumi Shade in 2016.

Officer Eboni King and Officer Ben Cookson

“We need more public-spirited officers like Officer King and Officer Cookson,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “As community engagement officers, they build relationships and trust with the community, which makes us all safer.”

Eboni King and Ben Cookson are community engagement officers with the Wilmington Police Department.

Larry Wooten

“Farmers are the backbone of our economy,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Larry Wooten has helped to strengthen North Carolina agriculture. I’m grateful for his dedication for a better North Carolina.”

“I am humbled by this recognition from Attorney General Stein,” said Larry Wooten. “I have been blessed throughout my life to work with many good people on many projects that better North Carolina and her citizens.”

Larry Wooten served as president of the North Carolina Farm Bureau for 20 years.

Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward

“Law enforcement leaders are always looking for new ways to address the challenges they face,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Under Chief Ward’s leadership, the Carolina Beach Police Department is expanding its efforts to keep us safe, ensuring that they protect the health and well-being of law enforcement officers at the same time.”

“I’m pleased to accept this award on behalf of the outstanding members of the Carolina Beach Police Department,” said Chief Vic Ward. “These men and women work diligently each and every day to ensure the citizens of and visitors to our community are protected and treated with respect and dignity. The safety of our community is a top priority and I’m very proud of our team.”

Chief Vic Ward leads the Carolina Beach Police Department

