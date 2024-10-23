Attorney General Josh Stein: New Ticket Sales Law Eliminates Hidden Fees

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that North Carolinians will see full prices upfront when they go to buy tickets to a game, a concert, or other live performance taking place in North Carolina. Attorney General Stein worked closely with legislators to enact a provision in S607 that will require ticket sellers like Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to display the total price of a ticket – including fees – at the outset, not right before a customer completes a purchase. Buying tickets for live events can be frustrating and fraught with complications, as North Carolinians were reminded recently when trying to purchase tickets to Concert for Carolina, a benefit concert for Hurricane Helene relief.

“I was pleased to work with legislators of both parties to protect people’s money and help them make informed decisions about their purchases,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I also want to thank ticket sellers for being part of the solution by agreeing to a fairer playing field for North Carolinians who want to attend and enjoy live shows. Now, when you buy a ticket to something, you won’t see one price at the beginning and a different, significantly higher price at checkout.”

“We need to have clarity in all economic practices, and concert ticket sales are no exception,” said Grammy Award-winning musician and MacArthur Grant recipient Rhiannon Giddens. “I am thrilled that the state of North Carolina has passed a law requiring transparency around ticket pricing. All presenters must now advertise the full price of their tickets to consumers from the beginning and are not allowed to tack on unreasonable fees on top of the advertised price. Thank you, Attorney General Josh Stein, for making it happen!”

Hidden fees have long been a frustration in the live show industry. Major ticket sellers would lure people in by displaying a low initial price and then increasing the price at checkout with hidden fees that would dramatically increase the total price. Meanwhile, sellers that displayed the full price up front would lose out on sales because consumers would be tricked into buying from a seller displaying a lower initial ticket price. Now, in addition to displaying the full price up front, ticket sellers must also disclose the existence and amount of each fee before a transaction is completed. A violation of these requirements is an unfair and deceptive trade practice that can be pursued by the Attorney General’s Office.

“We strongly support the North Carolina legislature and Attorney General Stein’s leadership in championing all-in pricing legislation, which provides consumers with greater transparency and clarity when purchasing tickets,” said Joe Freeman, Vice President of Government Relations at SeatGeek. “This reform is a significant step toward ensuring fans know exactly what they’re paying for, and we are proud to stand with North Carolina in leading the charge for a more transparent ticketing industry. We are grateful to Attorney General Stein’s staff and the NC legislature for their commitment to passing this important law, and we look forward to continuing to support similar efforts across the country.”

The full text of the law is available here .

