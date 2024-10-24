dBase Media Selected by Nebraska Army National Guard to Manage Digital Advertising Contract

Digital Media Strategy and Data Mining for DoD, Government and Multi-National Corporate Clients

dBase Media selected by the Nebraska Army National Guard (NEARNG) for digital strategy and manage advertising on Facebook, Instagram & programmatic geofence ads

It’s great to see our military use innovative tactics for reaching qualified enlistments” — Mitch Johnson

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- dBase Media, a full-service digital marketing and video production agency headquartered in McLean, VA, was selected by the Nebraska Army National Guard (NEARNG) to manage its targeted digital advertising. dBase Media will provide NEARNG with advanced digital media strategy for Facebook, Instagram and Programmatic geofence marketing. This agreement will provide essential brand awareness and direct site traffic to generate new applications and enlistments into 2025. NEARNG’s desire is to capitalize on brand association, brand equity and a social media campaign that reaches motivated individuals.This agreement reinforces the Federal Government’s confidence in selecting dBase Media through a competitive bid and required experience assessment process. dBase Media has extensive experience in recruitment and retention marketing for the Department of Defense working with other National Guard units, the US Marine Corps and the Air National Guard in addition to local government and international organizations.“There are so many advances in digital marketing and it’s great to see our military use innovative tactics for reaching qualified enlistments,” said dBase Media Managing Principal Mitchell Johnson. "We’re excited to demonstrate the measurable impact through a multi-channel digital marketing approach.”The campaign will feature inspiring video and display creatives with messaging focused on achieving higher education goals, financial assistance, career training, self-improvement and other inspiring themes. The outcome objective is to amplify brand awareness for NEARNG throughout the state of Nebraska while generating new recruit applications and enlistments.About dBase Media:dBase Media (DBM) provides digital first communications strategy and high-resolution video production for the DoD, leading professional associations, academia and global corporate brands since 2001. The company applies advanced insights across an omni-channel content distribution network to provide measurable results for their clients. DBM uses historical trends and predictive analytics to distribute content across heavily consumed video platforms such as CTV, YouTube, social media, DOOH, mobile & desktop and broadcast TV. DBM operates robust multi-stack software platforms for precise message targeting and comprehensive reporting transparency and insights to track and optimize ROI performance. For more information, contact:

