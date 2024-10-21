Attorney General Josh Stein to Cell and Internet Providers: Give Western North Carolinians Unlimited Data and High-Speed Internet, Reimburse Bills When Service Was Down

For Immediate Release:

Monday, October 21, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today asked major cell service and internet providers to offer unlimited data and high-speed internet to people in western North Carolina who are recovering from Hurricane Helene and to reimburse those customers for charges incurred while service was down. In the aftermath of the hurricane, we’ve seen devastating stories about people struggling to get accurate information and find safety and support services because they couldn’t use their cell phones to access the internet or send and receive messages.

“I appreciate that many cell and internet providers have been hard at work to restore services in the mountains, and many communities are back online,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “But the people of western North Carolina need more help. We are asking these companies to go a step further and offer those recovering from the storm free, high-speed, mobile internet and cell data for at least two billing cycles and reimburse folks for charges when the customers were unable to use their phones. This recovery is going to be long and expensive, and we all need to do everything we can to support our neighbors in western North Carolina.”

In addition to providing unlimited, high-speed data and internet to western North Carolinians for at least two billing cycles, Attorney General Stein is also asking the companies to reimburse people for coverage they paid for but did not get when the storm hit, as well as any additional fees they incurred for roaming or overage charges after the storm.

Many North Carolinians in western North Carolina were without power and internet access and unable to use their phones – all serious risks that impede their ability to get critical updates from law enforcement and government officials as recovery efforts continue and from organizations providing support on the ground. The Attorney General’s Office has been made aware that some North Carolinians were forced to pay high prices to access high-speed internet on their phones.

A copy of the letter is available here.

###