Minister Sisisi Tolashe requests committee to give Department of Social Development and SASSA a right of reply

Portfolio committee grants DSD and SASSA a right of reply

Following the presentation by the two students from Stellenbosch University before the Portfolio Committee on social development today, the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, requested the committee to give the department and SASSA a right of reply.

The two students allege that the application system of SASSA is vulnerable.

The Chairperson of the committee granted the request of the Minister, which she confirmed as the right approach.

The Minister has committed that there will be an investigation into the allegations made and will report to the committee in 30 days.

"As a department, we take this challenge very seriously, particularly in the context of our Social Relief of Distress Grant system. The integrity of our systems and the protection of personal information are paramount as they directly impact the lives of millions of South Africans who depend on our services. We recognise the concerns that have been raised, and we are committed to addressing them with the utmost urgency and diligence" she said.

Media enquiries may be directed to Mr Bathembu Futshane on BathembuF@dsd.gov.za or 071 162 1154

