Government Communications on media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of former cabinet Minister and High Commissioner to Canada, Membathisi Mdladlana

Media accreditation for special official funeral of former cabinet Minister and High Commissioner to Canada, Membathisi Mdladlana

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the Special Official Funeral of the late former Cabinet Minister and High Commissioner to Canada, Membathisi Mdladlana to apply for accreditation.

Applications may be submitted online via the following link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za. Applications will be accepted until 18h00 on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the online registration form in full and ensure that the details supplied are correct.

Enquiries: William Baloyi Cell: 083 390 7147