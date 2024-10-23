Gauteng Legislature invites public participation in Petitions Amendment Bill hearings

Gauteng Provincial Legislature invites public participation in Petitions Amendment Bill hearings

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Petitions Committee, chaired by Hon. Vuyiswa Jentile, is holding public hearings on the Gauteng Petitions Amendment Bill of 2024. These hearings will gather citizens' views on proposed updates to the Gauteng Petitions Act of 2002. The first hearing will be held at the Pimville Community Centre, Soweto, on Thursday, 24 October 2024, at 10am.

Key Amendments:

Updates and new definitions to the Act.

Formal rights for citizens to petition the Gauteng Legislature.

Norms for municipalities to align their petitions policies with the Act.

Encouraging citizens to exhaust other remedies before petitioning the Legislature.

Why These Amendments?

The changes address issues like the high volume of local government petitions, lack of authority responsiveness, and inefficiencies in the petitioning process.

Invite to Media to the first public hearing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Pimville Community Centre, Soweto OR

Livestream on the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s YouTube page: https://youtube.com/live/DbBkkxqwdSw?feature=share

For more information on the amendment Bill, upcoming public hearings, dates and venues please visit www. gpl.gov.za or scan QR code.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Standing Committee please contact: Ms Thabisile Nzuke 082 619 4411 or email: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za