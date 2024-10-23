Deputy Minster Sihle Zikalala delivers keynote address at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) Investment Conference, 24 Oct

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minster Sihle Zikalala, will on 24 October, deliver a keynote address at the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) Investment Conference.

The conference held under the theme “driving sustainable growth through strategic investments”, aims to unlock sustainable investment opportunities within RNM and the KwaZulu Natal South Coast region.

Zikalala is expected to speak on the programmes such as the new harbour development in the South Coast and support infrastructure for the new Smart City Project under the District Development Model.

Members of the media are invited:

Date: 24 October 2024

Venue: The Estuary Hotel and Spa, Port Edward

Time: 09h00 to 16h006:00 – 21:00

Media needing a lift to the conference kindly indicate early as space is limited

Contact

Bukiwe Cimela: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Cell: 076 420 8185