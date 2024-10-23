Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa briefs media on Summer Season State of Readiness by Disaster Management and Fire Services, 28 Oct

Minister Hlabisa to present Summer Season State of Readiness by Disaster Management and Fire Services

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa will brief the media on the Summer Season State of Readiness by:

(1) Disaster Management Centres;

(2) Fires Services; and

(3) Grants support to the affected municipalities.

The Minister’s briefing underscores the importance of adopting a multidisciplinary preparedness approach for the imminent severe summer weather.

Every year, South Africa experiences disasters and hazards such as floods, heatwaves, snow, windstorms, drought and veldfires. These disasters have a negative impact on communities, property and infrastructure and regrettably sometimes also lead to loss of lives.

To this effect, the disaster contingency planning highlights the critical role that proactive preparedness plays in safeguarding our communities, sustaining our livelihoods, and ensuring our collective resilience.

Early warnings and early actions save lives, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) in collaboration with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and other key roleplayers continue to enhance the early warning system, particularly in ensuring that the warnings and advisories can reach the broader public, focusing on the vulnerable groups.

Members of the media are invited to cover the engagements as follows:

Date: 28 Oct 2024

Time: 10:00 - 11:30

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, GCIS Media Room, Hatfield

Media RSVP can be directed to Ms Neliswa Chiloane at 066 333 0014 or

NeliswaC@cogta.gov.za

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Mr. Legadima Leso on 066 479 9904