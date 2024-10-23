Work underway on Goldsboro flood mitigation and resilience project

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

A partnership between the state and City of Goldsboro has resulted in the completion of the Goldsboro Community Floodprint and initial implementation of the plan’s recommendations. The floodprint is a local plan that contains flood mitigation and resilience recommendations developed through public input and planning. Funded by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) using the state’s HUD mitigation grant and led by the N.C. State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab (CDDL), this is the second of ten CDDL/NCORR community floodprints to be completed.

The Goldsboro floodprint’s goal was to strengthen the ongoing efforts of the city and state to address the city’s frequent flooding. Over a 16-month period, planning and design recommendations were developed by the CDDL team and were compiled in a final floodprint report based on flood data, public feedback, and city staff guidance. Reducing flood risk, improving public safety, and “enhancing long-term environmental function within historically flood-prone areas” were focus areas. The report was produced with no direct cost to the City of Goldsboro or its residents.

“Collaborating with NCSU's Coastal Dynamics Design Lab on the Goldsboro Floodprint Project embodies our commitment to innovative solutions for resilient urban landscapes, turning challenges into opportunities for a sustainable future,” said Town of Goldsboro Engineering Services Manager Jonathan Perry.

Proposed projects and recommendations in the final report target work in several areas of the city:

The Big Ditch, a large stream that runs from South John Street to Royall Avenue, includes significant sections that need stream restoration and upgrades to culvert/bridge conditions to reduce flood-related damages. Construction of a floodplain park is also recommended to reduce future flood depths in a residential area that borders Big Ditch.

The Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course and surrounding Mina Weil neighborhood would benefit from creating a wetland where two filled-in drainage channels are currently located. The result would reduce nuisance flooding in the nearby residential area, improve drainage on site, and improve water quality and enrich wildlife habitat in the Neuse River floodplain.

The city’s wastewater treatment plant’s proximity to the Neuse River floodplain makes it vulnerable to damage and possible failure during major flooding. A flood mitigation and feasibility study was recommended to understand how to mitigate these damages.

The floodprint was formally accepted during a Goldsboro city council meeting last year. Since then, CDDL staff have worked with the city to use the floodprint to harness grant dollars and provide technical assistance and grant management support. Efforts have already resulted in three successful grant proposals. Recently, a flood mitigation study at the wastewater treatment plant received final approval for $404,800.00 of U.S. Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation funding. The project will begin soon. The city also received two grants to support the Big Ditch work — $2,000,000.00 in funding from the State of North Carolina State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund, and a $5,870,797.20 FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant.

CDDL’s past floodprint projects have spurred significant follow-on funding. As a result, millions of competitive grant dollars have been invested in North Carolina communities.

The CDDL’s floodprint approach, based on stormwater engineering, public engagement, and captivating landscape design, consistently yields grant funds for implementation,” said Dr. Amanda Martin, the state’s chief resilience officer. “Their work advances flood mitigation solutions that also support a thriving relationship between human communities and water bodies.”

Floodprint work has also been underway with the Coharie Tribe of Sampson County, Haywood County, Pamlico County and Pitt County. Whiteville’s City Council formally adopted their community floodprint in 2023. In addition to helping the communities directly, the documents will also help guide NCORR program planning in the most storm-impacted areas of North Carolina.

In January 2022, NCORR launched the original three-year, six floodprint collaboration with CDDL. Due to the success of the CDDL’s work, NCORR and the CDDL agreed to extend their collaboration to complete four additional floodprints over an additional three years. Potential communities for the floodprint process must be within HUD or state-identified most impacted and distressed areas from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence and Tropical Storm Fred. Other considerations include community interest and flood-vulnerable properties. More information about the floodprint initiative is available on the CDDL website. Learn more about NCORR at ReBuild.NC.Gov.

