EAP and Behavioral Health Leaders Meet to Share Best Practices in Employee Mental Health

NBC members serve 30 million+ lives, helping address a wide range of mental health issues. NBC members meet in person twice a year, but share best practices all year long.

National Behavioral Consortium Fall Summit, Savannah, GA

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAP and Behavioral Health leaders from across the US met in Savannah, GA from October 8th to 10th to share experiences and best practices related to employee mental health at the National Behavioral Consortium (NBC) Fall summit.

Co-sponsored by Attend Behavior, BetterHelp, NovumHealth, and Togetherall, the conference provided an opportunity for leaders from private practice EAPs and Managed Behavioral Health Organizations to exchange effective approaches for meeting the mental health needs of today’s workforce. Much of what was shared at the event, held at the Andaz hotel, is able to be put to immediate use after the meeting, ensuring the ongoing provision of high quality employee support.

“Issues such as America’s mental health crisis, the provider shortage, and employee anxieties over political and global uncertainties have made it more important than ever for our members to meet,” said NBC Co-Executive Director Tom Shjerven. “Whether in person or virtual, attendees learn the most effective ways to meet today’s challenges and deliver the highest quality support services.”

The forum’s EAP presentations and discussions included the use of population health in providing mental health support (presented by Dr. Ben Locke of Togetherall), best practices for provider credentialing, the critical role of EAPs in political discord, the value of peer support groups, and several sessions focused on the business aspects of providing employee assistance.

The MBHO sessions covered innovative tools for working with autism, the role of AI in managing behavioral health benefits, behavioral health in Medicaid populations, regulatory changes relevant to behavioral health benefits, and more.

In addition, Dr. Steward Piscecco, Founder and CEO of Attend Behavior, discussed parent training for those whose children have behavioral issues, and Forrest Burke, Founder and CEO of NovumHealth, presented services for minimizing the wait time for access to care. The Consortium’s next meeting will be held in Boulder, Colorado in April, 2025.

Founded in 1997, the National Behavioral Consortium is an invitation-only trade association of thought leaders from top-tier Employee Assistance and Managed Behavioral Health Organizations. Run by members who serve a total of 30 million+ lives, the non-profit NBC enables visionaries to share ideas, expertise, and industry best practices to advance employee mental health while setting the standards for workforce support.

For additional information about NBC or any of the companies mentioned above, please contact NBC Co-Executive Director Tom Shjerven at tomshjerven@comcast.net. Or visit nbcgroup.org.

