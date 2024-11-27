ABORTION HURTS. HEALING IS POSSIBLE: 31-Day Devotional Offers Hope And Healing To The Brokenhearted

Cover of "Abortion Hurts: Healing is Possible. 31 Day Start to Your Healing & Spiritual Growth" by Mirtha Azucena Coronel. Foreword by Faith Marie Baczko.

Guided by God’s love and grace, this powerful 31-day devotional offers emotional healing, spiritual growth, & restoration for individuals impacted by abortion.

My hope is that this devotional helps people step out of denial, recognize the pain caused by abortion, and begin healing, knowing that God loves them and seeks to restore them to wholeness.” — Mirtha Azucena Coronel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abortion is a topic that often evokes strong emotions and opinions. However, one aspect that is often overlooked is the emotional toll it can take on those who have been directly or indirectly affected by it. Mirtha Azucena Coronel, an author, sexual responsibility educator, and faith influencer, understands this pain all too well and has written a powerful new book, "Abortion Hurts. Healing is Possible. 31-Day Start to Your Healing And Spiritual Growth," to offer hope and healing to those who have been impacted by abortion.

The 31-day devotional is a personal and heartfelt journey through the emotional aftermath of abortion. It is not a book about politics or judgment, but rather a guide to help readers navigate through their feelings of denial, grief, guilt, anger, regret, shame, and sorrow. Abortion Hurts. Healing Is Possible.

Through the preface and closing chapter, Coronel shares her own experience and insights. With each day, she invites the reader to explore biblical truths. Each entry features a selected passage from the Book of Proverbs, a reflection as Yeshua (Jesus) speaking, a declaration and a breath prayer, to help readers find healing, restoration and spiritual growth.

Coronel's book is a timely release, as the topic of abortion continues to be a divisive issue in society. However, she believes that healing and forgiveness are possible, regardless of one's stance on the topic. "My hope is that this devotional will help people step out from the veil of denial surrounding their abortion, recognize the pain it has caused, and begin their journey to healing. Throughout the 31 Day Start to Healing and Spiritual Growth, I pray they find not only healing but also the profound truth that God, their Creator, loves them and seeks to restore them to wholeness," says Coronel.

"Abortion Hurts: Healing is Possible." is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers. It is a must-read for anyone who has been impacted by abortion, whether directly or indirectly. With its powerful message of hope and healing, this devotional is sure to make a positive impact on the lives of many. For more information, visit abortionhealing.ca.

In a world where the topic of abortion is often met with controversy and judgment, "Abortion Hurts: Healing is Possible." offers a refreshing perspective of mercy, grace, love, and forgiveness. Mirtha Coronel's 31-day devotional is a timely and much-needed resource for those seeking emotional restoration after being affected by abortion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.