Microsegmentation Trailblazer Illumio Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO 27001) certification. This certification represents Illumio’s continued commitment to meeting the highest levels of global security standards​. Certification was issued by Schellman Compliance LLC following an extensive audit of Illumio’s ZTS platform, which includes Illumio Core®, Illumio Endpoint®, Illumio CloudSecure® and Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall.

“Illumio is committed to prioritizing data security for our customers, partners and suppliers. Achieving ISO certification right after our recent FedRAMP authorization exemplifies our ongoing commitment to excellence and security,” said Ben Verghese, Chief Technology Officer at Illumio. “By following a structured framework and constantly advancing our practices, we ensure sensitive data is well-protected, building continued trust and a safer tomorrow.”

ISO 27001, from the International Organization for Standardization, is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). ISO 27001 certification shows that Illumio’s services align with internationally recognized best practices for information security management and security controls. ​Illumio extended their ISO 27001 certification to include the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (ISO 27701) standard, demonstrating that the company’s services align with internationally recognized best practices for privacy information management system (PIMS) in the role of a personally identifiable information (PII) processor.

Illumio is purpose-built to prevent lateral movement by attackers once they breach an organization. The Illumio ZTS platform enables organizations to identify security gaps in real-time and contain attacks across cloud, data center, and endpoint environments. Combined with the power of AI, the ZTS platform simplifies the creation of security policies and enhances segmentation controls, equipping teams to isolate breaches by reducing and restricting lateral movement either proactively or in response to an attack.

To learn more about Illumio’s commitment to security, visit here for a complete list of certifications or read The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report.

Illumio, the most comprehensive Zero Trust solution for ransomware and breach containment, protects organizations from cyber disasters and enables operational resilience without complexity. By visualizing traffic flows and automatically setting segmentation policies, the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform reduces unnecessary lateral movement across the multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, protecting critical resources and preventing the spread of cyberattacks.

