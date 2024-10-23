Farming as a Service Market is Ready to Grow to US$ 14.63 Billion at a Projected CAGR of 14.9% From 2024-2032

Farming as a Service Market

The ability of farming as a service to increase food security by ensuring reliable crop yields drives the growth of the market.

The subscription based delivery model for farming as a service is being increasingly used as it helps ensure a reliable and consistent supply of fresh produce. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and top segments and regions with our newly published research study on farming as a service.According to Polaris Market Research’s latest analysis, the farming as a service market is on a growth trajectory. The market is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032. The market was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:Farming as a service (FaaS) is a business model that integrates advanced technologies into traditional farming practices. It enables farmers to procure a service on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. FaaS provides professional, user-friendly, and advanced solutions in agriculture. With FaaS, farmers can get access to on-farm resources such as equipment rental, labor services, and utility services. Also, it connects farmers with agrochemicals suppliers and potential consumers.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:By adopting FaaS, farmers can reduce their costs by optimizing inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and water. Also, it helps mitigate risks like crop failure due to unfavorable climatic conditions or pests. Besides, FaaS promotes improved decision-making and strategic operations by offering access to analytics, information sharing, and precision farming tools. With FaaS tools and services helping farmers optimize resource allocation, minimize waste, and boost productivity, the farming as a service market demand is projected to rise.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The market for farming as a service was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032.• The rising demand for efficient and dependable farm management has led to increased adoption of farming as a service solutions.• The farming as a service market segmentation is primarily based on service type, delivery model, end user, and region.• The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞• Accenture• Apollo Agriculture• BigHaat• EM3• IBM• ITC• John Deere (Deere & Company)• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.• Precision Hawk• Taranis• Trimble Inc.These market participants focus on R&D initiatives to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking several strategic initiatives, including mergers, agreements, and new product launches, to expand their market presence. Some of the latest market developments include:• In June 2024, Taranis announced the launch of Ag Assistant, which makes use of artificial intelligence to offer field-specific insights and actionable recommendations to agriculture retailers and producers.• In March 2024, FMC India introduced the Arc farm intelligence platform. The new platform aims to enhance crop yields and promote sustainability through precision agriculture in India.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), precision agriculture and robotics are driving the farming as a service market sales. With precision agriculture, farmers can optimize inputs to improve yields and reduce environmental impact. Besides, IoT enables real-time monitoring of soil conditions, weather patterns, and other conditions.Rapid Urbanization: The rising urban population has led to increased demand for fresh and sustainably sourced food. This, in turn, has prompted FaaS providers to improve their technologies to optimize farming practices and improve productivity. With advanced FaaS solutions, farm producers can ensure a consistent supply and quality of produce in urban areas.Efficient Farm Management: The rising demand for efficient and dependable farm management is fueling the expansion of FaaS solutions, which employ advanced technologies such as autonomous machinery and robotics to enhance agricultural processes.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬North America: North America accounted for the largest farming as a service market share in 2023. The region’s dominance in the market is attributed to the widespread adoption of automation and control systems across several countries. Also, the rising popularity of smart farming practices is having a favorable impact on regional market expansion.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth is driven by nations such as China, India, and Bangladesh, where agriculture is a vital component in GDP contribution. Besides, the growing population and rising food demand drive the Asia Pacific farming as a service market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Farm Management Solutions• Production Assistance• Access to Markets𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Subscription• Pay-per-use𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Corporate• Financial Institutions• Advisory Bodies• Farmers• Governments𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global farming as a service industry is expected to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Confidential Computing MarketEnterprise Content Management MarketProcess Spectroscopy MarketClimate Adaption MarketUltrasonic Cleaning Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.