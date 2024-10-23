Macao Orchestra New Year Concert Hiromi Uehara and Ryusuke Numajiri jointly present orchestral jazz

MACAU, October 23 - Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the concert “Jazz Carnival – Macao Orchestra New Year Concert 2025” will be held on 31 December (Tuesday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Renowned Japanese jazz piano legend Hiromi Uehara will join hands with conductor Ryusuke Numajiri and the Macao Orchestra to present a series of jazz and orchestra works on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the New Year with music aficionados.

Born in Japan, Jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara started learning piano at the age of six. Later, she moved to the United States and graduated from the Berklee College of Music. She has been well-known in the jazz world for many years. In 2013, she won several impressive awards in the Annual International Critics Poll, in the Jazz Artist, Piano, Keyboard and Rising Star: Piano categories, by DownBeat, a leading jazz magazine in the United States. Many of her albums were highly sought after, and her album once won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. With her exceptional talents in piano performance and composition, Hiromi Uehara has blurred the boundaries between jazz, pop, and classical music. Her musical works have a distinctive personal style, which has won the hearts of countless fans over the years. In 2021, her amazing performance at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony captured the attention of global audiences. In this New Year Concert, Hiromi Uehara will perform solo in the first half of the concert, while in the second half of the concert, she will perform her own compositions for jazz piano and orchestra with the Macao Orchestra under the baton of Ryusuke Numajiri.

The concert “Jazz Carnival – Macao Orchestra New Year Concert 2025” is title-sponsored by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP400, MOP300, MOP250 and MOP180. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., with the support of the Bank of China Macau.