PHILIPPINES, October 23

October 23, 2024 Transcript of the opening statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

•Inquiry of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality Magandang umaga sa ating resource persons, magandang umaga kay Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at sa lahat ng mga naririto at sa mga kapwa ko mambabatas kahit nandoon sa online, at sa ating mga panauhin. Nais ko lang linawin ang layunin para sa aking perspective, as an officer of the court, as a lawyer kung ano ang layunin at kahalagahan ng pagdinig na ito. Ang Senado ay hindi isang hukuman at hindi tayo naririto upang magpasya kung ang isang tao ay nagkasala o walang sala. Sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas ng Pilipinas, sa Article 6, Section 21, binigyan tayo ng kapangyarihan, tinutukoy ko ang mga mambabatas, na magsagawa ng mga investigation in aid of legislation o bilang tulong sa paggawa ng mga batas. Sa hukuman, ang pangunahing layunin ay ang paglutas ng mga kaso at pag alam kung may pananagutan o wala ang mga akusado. Batay sa ebidensyang ipinapakita sa Senado, ang ating layunin ay iba. Ito ay upang mag-imbestiga at mangalap ng mga impormasyon at dokumento para sa isang makatarungan at makabuluhang pagbalangkas ng mga batas. Sa isang husgado, may right to cross-examine witnesses. Maliwanag sa Rules of Court, Bill of Rights at iba pa. Ngunit nais ko ipabatid na ang karapatang mag-cross-examine ng mga testigo ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng mga pagdinig ng korte ay hindi saklaw ng imbestigasyong ito. Ang proseso ng cross-examination at iba pang pamamaraan na ginagamit ng korte ay eksklusibo sa hudikatura. But we recognize this committee again, as an officer of the court recognizes the primacy of the judiciary insofar as this issue is concerned. One, because the committee requested the RTC of Pasig to allow the detainees to attend today's hearing. It is an acknowledgement of the court's jurisdiction over the accused. Number two, the committee before it moved and conducted a hearing today, showed respect to the court by acknowledging the court's jurisdiction and not conducting a hearing without the prior court approval. And number two, I would want to make a motion here, we should likewise be furnished a copy of any opposition filed to form part of the records of these proceedings of the counsel of those accused present here. I request that we be provided copies of any opposition filed by the group of Pastor Quiboloy and all other accused in the domestic case if that would merit the consideration of this committee. Ito ay hindi para maghusga ng innocence or guilt ng mga akusado sa isang kaso. Subalit nais po din nating bigyan diin na napakaraming desisyon ng Korte Suprema simula pa lang noong Arnold v. Nazareno 1950 na binigyandiin ng Korte Suprema ang kapangyarihan ng Senado na mag-imbita at magpatawag ng saksi, resource persons para linawin ang paggawa ng batas. At kaya po tayo mayroong pagdinig ngayon. Subalit nais ko pong hilingin sa lahat na during these proceedings we show utmost respect and consideration to all persons here present whether accuser or accused. Ang Senado po should remain as a bastion of dignity. Hindi po tayo narito rito para magtapon ng kung ano-anong dumi sa bawat isa, kung hindi para ipakita na ang paggawa ng batas ay ating pinapahalagahan, at pinapahalagahan din natin ang karapatan ng mga naririto. Sa hukuman mayroon silang karapatan na magsalita ang abogado. Dito po ay hindi. Let me ask the committee and all my colleagues here whether present physically or virtually to assure all of those listening that under our rules all resource persons will be treated with respect and afforded fair treatment. The Constitution, as I have said, will always pride itself in upholding the principles of fairness and transparency. However, if there are legal matters against you, it must be addressed in the proper judicial forum, not here. In summary, while we have the authority to conduct, to compel testimony in aid of legislation, any allegations or charges will have to be resolved in the Court of Law. And I'm now referring to the Regional Trial Court of Pasig. Madam Chair, let us always be reminded that we have a Constitution. We have a living Constitution and that the Constitution should stand as our unwavering shield protecting the rights of all, whether accused or accuser, in ensuring that justice is served, Without discrimination and with fairness and equality. Sana po sa pagdinig na ito, makagawa tayo ng nararapat na pagbabago sa batas. And I'm referring to the Human Trafficking Act, the elements of which we cannot change because we're bound, Secretary Manalo is here, by the Palermo Convention, Perhaps the penalties could be increased, but just the same, this hearing is required of us as part of the complexities of governance that would require us to listen to various voices, even those embroiled in legal challenges and scrutiny. Again, Madam Chair, it is crucial that we uphold the integrity of our legislative process by respecting all resource persons present and upholding due process and fairness. Our commitment must be to engage in a meaningful dialogue while adhering to the principles of justice and respect for individual rights. Our role is to seek the truth. Mapaganda ho natin yung batas, and not to pass judgment. Madam Chair, thank you for giving me the privilege to have an opening statement and again, let that serve as a continuing manifestation as to the role of this committee in the coming minutes and in the coming hours as we proceed. I now yield the floor. Maraming salamat po at magandang umaga sa inyong lahat.

