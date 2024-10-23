Alpha eBook Helps Publishers Revive Print-Only Books with Seamless Conversion to Digital Formats

Reviving Print Classics Seamless Transition to Digital - Alpha eBook Reviving Print for the Digital Age - Commitment to Quality - Alpha eBook Offers A Free Conversion Trial - Alpha eBook

Alpha eBook helps publishers convert print-only book into digital format through eBook conversion service, unlocking new opportunities for digital distribution

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many publishers struggle with valuable print-only titles stored in archives, inaccessible to today’s digital readers. Without digital files, these books remain out of reach, limiting their potential to be revived for the modern market. Alpha eBook, a leader in eBook conversion service , offers a seamless solution to bring these titles into the digital age, converting them into fully formatted eBooks compatible with platforms like Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more.Publishers simply send in their physical copies, and Alpha eBook handles everything. The process begins with:• Disbanding the physical books and scanning each page with precision.• Using advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, the scanned pages are transformed into editable and searchable digital text.• The text is then proofread and spell-checked to ensure accuracy with the original print edition.• Finally, the content is formatted into popular eBook formats like EPUB, AZW3 (KF8), or PDF, ready for distribution across major platforms."We understand the frustration publishers face when they have valuable print titles but no digital files," said Qutub Bharmal, Founder of Alpha eBook. "Our physical book to eBook service eliminates that barrier. We handle the entire conversion process, from scanning to formatting, so publishers can bring their older titles back to life in the digital world."To ensure quality, Alpha eBook performs a final quality check to make sure the eBook is properly formatted and functions seamlessly across devices. "We pride ourselves on making this process as smooth and hassle-free as possible," Bharmal added. "Our goal is to help publishers unlock new revenue opportunities by reviving print-only books for a modern audience."To make this a win-win situation for publishers, Alpha eBook offers a free conversion trial, allowing publishers to experience the quality of their conversion firsthand and gain confidence in the results they will receive.For more information on how Alpha eBook services and offers work visit their website, or write to info@alphaebook.com.About Alpha eBookAlpha eBook is an established eBook conversion company offering services related to book publishing such as eBook conversion, formatting, and book composing. The company has been helping authors and publishers reach larger audiences since 2012. Specializing in Kindle and EPUB conversion services that are customizable and cost-efficient, Alpha eBook is the ideal partner for those looking to expand their audience through digital publishing.

