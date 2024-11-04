Solcertain Transforms Solar Lead Generation with Innovative In-House Marketing Solutions

Solcertain

At Solcertain, our mission is to provide solar companies with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment” — Stephen Burkhalter

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solcertain, a leader in solar marketing and lead generation, is revolutionizing how solar companies engage their target audiences to drive conversions and scale growth.

The solar industry is expanding rapidly, bringing greater competition to an already saturated market. Since its founding in 2017, Solcertain has leveraged over 25 years of industry expertise to offer customized, in-house solar lead generation solutions tailored specifically to solar companies' unique needs. Specializing in high-quality lead generation and solar appointment setting, Solcertain’s strategies have helped solar businesses increase sales by up to 50%.

Through a hands-on approach and complete campaign oversight, Solcertain delivers results-driven marketing that supports solar companies in their journey to success. “At Solcertain, our mission is to provide solar companies with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment,” explains Stephen Burkhalter, CEO. “By managing each campaign in-house, we ensure maximum impact for sustainable growth, helping our clients contribute to the clean energy movement.”

Optimizing the Solar Sales Pipeline

Understanding that generating high-quality solar leads is only the beginning, Solcertain provides effective solar lead management solutions to help companies convert leads into sales. Their approach focuses on quality interactions and timely communication to nurture prospects, reducing the risk of lead fatigue from over-contacting while increasing conversion rates.

Targeted Solar Lead Generation Campaigns

Solcertain’s targeted campaigns reach potential customers across multiple channels, driving high-quality solar leads and boosting online presence. Using strategic filters—such as shading assessments, credit score screenings, and home-type qualifications—solar companies can focus on viable leads that are more likely to convert.

In a recent example, Solcertain helped a client in California reduce their lead acquisition cost from over $100 to just $7, an impressive savings of more than 90% thanks to optimized targeting and audience segmentation.

Comprehensive Lead Qualification Process

With a 14-question qualification process, Solcertain’s lead qualification system filters out unsuitable prospects. This thorough process includes credit score assessments, energy usage checks, and home-type disqualifications, allowing solar companies to concentrate on leads with the highest conversion potential.

Run Your Own Lead Generation Engine

Don’t leave growth to chance—run your own solar lead engine with Solcertain. With our comprehensive approach, solar companies typically see a 4x to 6x return on investment, with substantial increases in leads, appointments, and overall growth.

Our targeted solar advertising campaigns connect you with high-quality, compliant customers, creating valuable relationships that lead to conversions. Clients receive dedicated support from their Account Executive and Client Success Manager, access to a private Slack channel, and 24/7 support through our ticket system. Solcertain is committed to optimizing campaigns for consistent success. For more information on Solcertain's solar lead generation and marketing solutions, visit www.solcertain.com.

About Solcertain

Founded in 2017 in Orlando, Florida, Solcertain specializes in hyper-targeted solar marketing campaigns that enhance online visibility and improve conversion rates for solar companies. With in-house, custom lead generation strategies, Solcertain is shaping the future of solar marketing.

Contact: Stephen Burkhalter

CEO, Solcertain

solarconsulting@solcertain.com

(407) 710-9338

www.solcertain.com

