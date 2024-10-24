Zinc Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2024-2033

Zinc Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Zinc Market?

The zinc market is expected to maintain its strong growth, increasing from $27 billion in 2023 to $29.15 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to the rising use of galvanization in construction, growth in the automotive industry, demand for batteries and alloys, as well as applications in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and metal coatings for protection.

Looking ahead, the zinc market size is projected to reach $38.87 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by increased infrastructure and construction activities, renewable energy storage, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and transportation, health and wellness trends, and global economic recovery. Key trends expected during the forecast period include a focus on zinc as a dietary supplement, market expansion in developing regions, applications of zinc alloys in manufacturing, initiatives for zinc recycling, and the use of zinc in health and wellness products.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Zinc Market?

The increasing construction activities are projected to drive growth in the market. Construction activities encompass the various tasks, processes, and operations associated with building structures, infrastructure, or facilities. Zinc is utilized in construction as a sacrificial metal, corroding preferentially to steel, which protects it from rust and significantly extends its lifespan. This is particularly important for components such as roofing, cladding, gutters, and piping.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Zinc Market?

Key players in the market include Glencore PLC, BASF SE, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China, Hechi Jinchuan Group Co. Ltd., Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co. Ltd., Vedanta Resources PLC, Teck Resources Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Zinc Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are focusing on creating innovative solutions, including zinc-based battery technology. This technology involves the development and use of batteries that feature zinc as a crucial element in their design and electrochemical functions.

What Are The Segments In The Global Zinc Market?

1) By Type: Construction, Transport, Consumer Goods, Electrical Appliances, and General Engineering

2) By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Zinc Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the zinc market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Zinc Market Definition

Zinc refers to the process of extracting zinc from the earth through mining in its mineral forms. A mine that primarily extracts zinc minerals in ore is called a zinc mine. Zinc ores often include lead and silver minerals as by-products.

The Zinc Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Zinc Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Zinc Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the zinc global market size, zinc market drivers and trends, zinc market major players, zinc competitors' revenues, zinc market positioning, and zinc market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

