A consultation has today been launched to help shape the future of the NHS over the next decade.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“This consultation for a new 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS is launching at a vital time. Mental health services are still playing catch-up after decades of neglect and under-investment, while demand rises faster than any other part of the NHS. While the statistics are stark, under investment means hard-working staff can struggle to consistently deliver the quality of care that we would want for ourselves and our loved-ones, often leading to devastating outcomes for people severely affected by illness. Many of the solutions that would help make services fit for the future are well-known, and we welcome the focus on community care and prevention in today’s announcement. But it is crucial that we heed this rallying cry to ensure that mental health is at the heart of the mission to build an NHS fit for the future.”

Find out more and contribute to the NHS 10 Year Health Plan.