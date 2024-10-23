Submit Release
2024 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting to take place in Vienna

VIENNA, 23 October 2024 – The Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM), held annually to review the implementation of the commitments undertaken by OSCE participating States through various Ministerial Council decisions, will take pace in Vienna on 29 October.

The EEDIM provides a platform to enhance dialogue and co-operation on key thematic areas within the second dimension of the OSCE. The focus of this year’s EEDIM is on water management, exploring its various roles within the OSCE framework. Discussions will highlight best practices in good governance, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and the sustainable management and conservation of water resources, including environmental protection and disaster risk reduction, across the OSCE area.

The opening session of the meeting on taking stock of the implementation of water management commitments will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. CET and will be livestreamed on https://www.osce.org/live

For more information about EEDIM, please click here 

