Corin’s ApolloKnee™ Procedure Surpasses 500 Case Milestone

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin, a leading robotics and AI innovator in orthopaedics, is proud to announce that the new Apollo™ platform has been utilized in over 500 total knee arthroplasty (TKA) cases; all automatically cloud-connected and loaded within CorinConnect™. ApolloKnee™ remains the only system capable of delivering a pre-resection robotic assessment of knee balance through the full range of motion.

“At 500 cases and counting, ApolloKnee™ continues to exceed expectations. Our users have reported remarkable reductions in soft tissue releases, operating times, and patient recovery periods. These same surgeons are increasingly utilizing pre- and post-resection balance data to enhance patient consultations and drive research, further reinforcing the transformative impact of ApolloKnee™ on total knee arthroplasty” said Will DiStefano, Global Product Manager, Knee Technology at Corin.

Unlike competing systems, ApolloKnee™ integrates a robotic knee balancer capable of applying a personalized and dynamic force between 50 and 150N, adjustable to within 10N increments. This enables surgeons to simultaneously assess the medial and lateral compartments of the knee independently, and throughout the entire range of motion before making any bone cuts.

ApolloKnee™ also features autonomous planning that adapts to any alignment preference, an efficient gesture-controlled workflow, and the Apollo™ Robot to precisely implement femoral and tibial cuts. The CorinConnect™ surgeon portal seamlessly integrates pre- and intraoperative data with postoperative outcomes, enabling continuous data collection for enhanced clinical decision-making.

Following US FDA 510(k) clearance and a multi-site, limited market release of ApolloKnee™, Corin announced the global launch in June after earning additional regulatory approvals in Europe and Australia. Corin attributes the successful rollout of Apollo™ to its decade of clinical experience in robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty, alongside the dedication of its cross-functional teams, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and a strategic initial release.

Corin is a fast-growing global leader in orthopaedic innovation, with a vision to revolutionize the field. By integrating advanced robotic and AI technologies for planning, implementation, and continuous learning with its clinically proven implants, Corin strives to maximize healthcare value for both patients and providers.

