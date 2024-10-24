From Homeless to Global Selling Author: M.J. Stevens and A Clockwork Flower

A Clockwork Flower: Aries Adventure By M.J. Stevens The Author M.J. Stevens Authors Official Website Logo

SPRAGUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Follow the adventures of Aries “Ari” D’Angelo Lacroix, a young boy from Manhattan who discovers in Central park a magical clockwork flower in Central Park in A Clockwork Flower by M.J. Stevens.This discovery transports him to Underhill, a fantastical subterranean world filled with mythical creatures and magic. Ari learns that he is a guardian destined to save Underhill from the tyrannical rule of Aliester, a deranged peryton who has enslaved many of Underhill’s inhabitants using a magical clockwork bangle.This fantastical world is filled with magic and adventure where Ari must face tough challenges and battles against dangerous mythical creatures. Alongside a diverse group of friends, including a pixie named Aluwyn, an imp named Grip, and a peryton named Alden, Ari embarks on a quest to gather the seven clockworks, each with unique powers, to defeat Aliester and free Underhill.These friends will have to navigate relationships in their travels and be a united front when facing their enemies. Ari, alongside his comrades, will undergo a transformation and continue traveling on adventures to defeat the next magical threat to Underhill. This blend of fantasy, adventure, and coming-of-age themes, with a strong emphasis on friendship, bravery, and self-discovery will transport readers to an extraordinary and mythical world.Michael Stevens is available for interviews, Q&A’s, and bylined articles and can speak/write on topics including but not limited to:● The author’s writing process, what inspires him, and why he wrote the book● How the author was inspired by mythical and fantastical elements of storytelling● How the story highlights the value of a diverse friendships and the positive effects it can have on readers● How the genre of young adult fantasy is becoming more popularized in mainstream mediaAbout the Author:M.J. Stevens, is the brilliant mind behind the urban fantasy novel, A Clockwork Flower: Aries Adventure . His journey to becoming a bestselling author is as captivating as the pages of his book. Inspired by his experiences with the Spokane Fatherhood Initiative, Stevens decided to model chasing dreams for his 5-year-old son. He wanted to show his son that no matter where you start in life, you can achieve greatness with perseverance and passion. M.J. Stevens debut novel encapsulates the essence of his journey and the legacy he hopes to leave behind. M.J.’s life reads like an epic adventure itself. From the rugged terrains of Alaska to the bustling streets of various cities, where he struggled with chronic homelessness in his young adult years.His experiences have been nothing short of extraordinary. M.J. wrote A Clockwork Flower while going through trauma therapy as a creative outlet. The main protagonist mirrors this by gaining self worth through introspection, observation, and with the help of his friends. M.J. spent his youth in poetry clubs along with performing poetry readings on an open microphone. M.J Believes that the truest form of emotional expression comes through writing.For more information and to contact the author visit http://www.michaelmjstevens.com A Clockwork Flower: Aries Adventure was released in September 2024 and is available for purchase on Ingramspark, Amazon, Kobo and more

