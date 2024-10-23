Acting President Paul Mashatile declares Special Official Funeral for former Minister of Labour and High Commissioner to Canada, Membathisi Mdladlana

Acting President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has declared a Special Official Funeral Category to honour former Minister of Labour and High Commissioner to Canada Mr Membathisi Mphumzi Shepherd Mdladlana.

Acting President Mashatile offers his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mdladlana who has passed away at the age of 72.

A teacher by training and a former school principal, Mr Mdladlana became a member of South Africa’s first democratic Parliament in 1994.

Four years later, he was appointed Minister of Labour by President Nelson Mandela and was retained in this role by Presidents Mbeki, Motlanthe and Zuma.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 designated by the Acting President will entail ceremonial elements presented by the South African Police Service.

The occasion will take place in Cape Town on Saturday, 26 October 2024. Further details will be communicated in due course.

Acting President Mashatile has declared that the National Flag be flown at half mast around the country from tomorrow morning, Wednesday 23 October 2024, until the evening of the funeral on 26 October 2024.

