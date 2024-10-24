Submit Release
Minister Dion George attens G20 Taskforce on a Global Mobilization against Climate Change (TF-CLIMA) meeting in Washington DC, 24 Oct

South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will be attending the joint meeting of Ministers of Finance, Climate and Environment, Foreign Affairs and Governors of Central Banks, under the G20 Taskforce on a Global Mobilization against Climate Change (TF-CLIMA) on 24 October 2024 in Washington DC, USA.

In addition to the G20 Climate and Environment Sustainability Working Group, the Brazilian G20 Presidency established the TF-CLIMA, bringing together for the first time the G20 Sherpa and the Finance tracks around the climate agenda.

“The joint Ministerial session is a culmination of the discussions held throughout the year at officials’ level under the various TF-CLIMA working group meetings,” said Dr George.

South Africa’s participation in the task force also includes representatives from National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank, and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The TF-CLIMA Joint Ministerial meeting is expected to consider and adopt two main documents: (1) The Ministerial Statement and (2) the Outcome Document.

“As South Africa takes on the G20 Presidency next year, it would be important to continue the fruitful discussions between Environment and Finance Experts and Ministers to advance Climate Finance deliberations,” added Dr George.

