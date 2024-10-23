Visitor arrivals for the first three quarters of 2024
MACAU, October 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 30.1% year-on-year to 25,920,914 in the first three quarters of 2024, recovering to 85.8% of the number in the same period in 2019. Same-day visitors (13,834,674) and overnight visitors (12,086,240) grew by 42.8% and 18.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors remaining unchanged at 2.3 days.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 36.3% year-on-year to 18,217,413 in the first three quarters, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS; 9,257,455) growing by 20.4%; visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area (8,796,640) went up by 35.5%. In the first three quarters, visitor arrivals from the ten cities that were newly added to the Scheme surged by 53.9% year-on-year to 366,817, of whom 76,464 were IVS visitors. Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong (5,402,071) and Taiwan (623,880) rose by 0.8% and 81.9% year-on-year respectively. The numbers of visitors from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan rebounded to 84.9%, 97.2% and 76.5% of the corresponding levels in the first three quarters of 2019.
International visitors soared by 95.1% year-on-year to 1,677,550 in the first three quarters this year, back to 70.7% of the level in the first three quarters of 2019. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (345,537), Indonesia (127,861), Thailand (95,108) and Singapore (74,156) went up by 75.6%, 33.6%, 70.6% and 61.6% year-on-year respectively. Moreover, visitors from Malaysia (117,739) leapt by 136.4%. Regarding the South Asian markets, number of visitors from India (77,071) surged by 133.6% year-on-year. With respect to the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (341,497) and Japan (93,001) jumped by 207% and 102.6% year-on-year respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (103,379) recorded an uplift of 83.2% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land grew by 30.1% year-on-year to 20,538,678 in the first three quarters of 2024; among them, 48.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (9,955,006), 31.5% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (6,469,601) and 14.9% via the Hengqin port (3,058,056). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (3,080,246) and by air (2,301,990) increased by 15.4% and 56.3% year-on-year respectively.
In September 2024, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 9.9% year-on-year to 2,528,011, back to 91.4% of the figure in the same month in 2019. In addition, number of international visitors (173,614) rose by 37.6% year-on-year, returning to 92.7% of the September 2019 level. Same-day visitors (1,308,147) and overnight visitors (1,219,864) grew by 15.6% and 4.3% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors (1.3 days) shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.